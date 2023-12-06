Elgin City chairman says ambitious management team can take club on upward journey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin City chairman says ambitious management team can take club on upward journey

Graham Tatters explains why Allan Hale and Stefan Lard were the right fit to replace Barry Smith in the Borough Briggs' hot-seat.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters. Image: DC Thomson
Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters. Image: DC Thomson

Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters says the club’s new management team share his vision of winning promotion from League Two.

Boss Allan Hale and assistant Stefan Laird left Highland League side Huntly this week to make the move into the SPFL with the Moray side.

The duo penned two-and-a-half year deals to replace Barry Smith, who left the club in November after just two months at the helm.

Guided by player-coach Ross Draper, their 1-0 home win against Forfar Athletic on November 21 pushed Elgin five points clear of basement side Clyde, who are now bossed by Ian McCall.

Elgin joined the Scottish League set-up along with Peterhead in 2000, but unlike the Blue Toon, have never been promoted, although they have been in the play-offs as recently as 2021.

Ahead of Saturday’s trip to East Fife, the priority for Elgin is to ensure they are not dragged into a survival battle like they were last term when Draper guided them to ninth place, just one point above Albion Rovers.

The Coatbridge team plunged out of the fourth-tier, losing the pyramid play-off against Spartans.

Moving upwards ‘paramount’ chief

It was too close for comfort for City and Hale and Laird arrive at Borough Briggs determined to lead the team towards the top four.

It’s a case of one step at a time, however, and Tatters says the remit for 2023/24 is to make sure Elgin are not contenders for returning to the Highland League.

He said: “When we looked at the applicants, we ideally wanted someone within that A96 corridor.

“They’re young and enthusiastic and both very ambitious. Let’s hope we can all move together and get Elgin out of League Two, which we have been sitting in for far too long.

“Moving out of this league is paramount for us.

“For the rest of this season, the main thing is to ensure we move away from being club 42.

“If Allan and Stefan get clear of it by the end of this season, they will have at the very least a couple of transfer windows to try and build a side up to be competitive.”

Previous Elgin City manager Barry Smith. Image: Duncan Brown

Moving up the levels together – chief

Tatters was impressed by Hale and Laird’s desire to go as far as they can as coaches and managers and he says Elgin offers them a stage to showcase what they can do in the SPFL.

He said: “The most important thing was the ambition they have shown. That ambition doesn’t necessarily stop at Elgin.

“Elgin can move with them, but they might want to move on to another level, which is a win-win for both of us.

“If they are doing that, we as a club have helped improve their stature and we can be up there with anyone else.”

Highland League talent in the frame?

Tatters said the new management team’s knowledge of the north made them the ideal pick to land the roles.

He added: “Geography has always been a challenge, not just for managers but for players too.

“We were very lucky that Gavin (Price) and (assistant) Jim (Weir) (who were at the club until April this year) tried very hard to get up here all the time, as did Barry (Smith).

“Allan and Stefan are here and they understand the north and north-east scene.

“They know the Highland League and can try to pick up some of the better players that they have good relationships with.”

It’s expected that ex-Inverness and Ross County star Draper will remain a key member of the coaching staff as well as remaining to fulfil a key on-field defensive role.

Elgin head to East Fife this weekend seeking their first away victory of the season, having collected just one point on their travels so far.

By contrast, they are six successive home games without a loss and welcome Spartans to Moray a week on Saturday as they seek to build upon that.

