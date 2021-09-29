Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC Manchester United ‘tracking’ Aberdeen’s 18-year-old defender Calvin Ramsay By Danny Law September 29, 2021, 11:01 pm Aberdeen's Calvin Ramsay has impressed for the first team since making a break-through. English Premier League giants Manchester United are the latest club to be linked with Aberdeen full back Calvin Ramsay. The 18-year-old has been hugely impressive for the Dons this season, despite their recent run of eight games without a win. According to a report in the Scottish Sun, the Red Devils are monitoring Ramsay’s progress. It was reported last month that Everton had turned their attention to Ramsay after failing with a couple of bids to sign Rangers right back Nathan Patterson. Ramsay, who made his debut for Scotland under-21s in a Euro qualifier against Turkey last month, has six assists in 14 appearances so far this season. Aberdeen teen Calvin Ramsay not fazed by Everton links, insists boss Stephen Glass Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Stephen Glass urging Aberdeen teenager Calvin Ramsay to block out transfer talk Training ground wind-ups keep Calvin Ramsay grounded amid Manchester United link No surprise if an English top-flight club moves for Calvin Ramsay in January, insists Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass Steve Clarke says Aberdeen youngster Calvin Ramsay needs more time to settle into Dons first team before international recognition will come