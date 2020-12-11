Inverurie Locos fully prepared for Scottish Cup away day – Andy Low

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Andy Low feels Inverurie Locos are as prepared as they can be for a Scottish Cup away-day.

The coronavirus pandemic has complicated travel arrangements for teams across the country this season, with Locos heading to Falkirk this weekend to face Lowland League side East Stirlingshire.

Teams would usually stop for pre-match meals on the way to games, however many establishments will not permit large groups, such as footballers, under the current restrictions.

Locos have been fortunate to work with former player Jonny Smith, whose health and wellness centre The Key have provided pre-and-post-match ready-meals to a number of clubs across the north of Scotland.

Good new 🏆 We have been told we can now stream Saturdays Scottish Cup game LIVE v @InverurieLocos Watch out for further details soon.

Thanks to the SFA and broadcast partners for allowing this to happen. pic.twitter.com/4DIyvVVivP — East Stirlingshire FC (@TheShireFC) December 9, 2020

“Between myself and my coaches, we’re confident in what we put in place for the players,” said Low. “We’ll go as prepared as we can and I hope that’s enough on the day to get us through.

“We would do a stop for lunch and get back on the bus but that’s not really an option just now. Jonny has been very kind and helpful (with the ready-meals); it’s just about adapting as best you can and doing what you think is right. It’s what we’ve had to do this year.”

Locos have only three competitive games under their belt heading into the game, whereas East Stirlingshire have already played 11 games so far and lie in fourth.

“I don’t feel we could have got a tougher tie,” added Low. “East Stirlingshire are pushing Kelty Hearts and Bonnyrigg Rose in the Lowland League and we go in as underdogs.

“But there’s real belief about my players – it’s a new team that’s going to develop.”

Locos will be missing defender Andrew Watt with a hamstring injury, while Jamie Michie and Neil Gauld (both rib) will be assessed prior to the game.