Formartine v Turriff joins Wick’s Scottish Cup tie against Musselburgh in being moved to Tuesday

Today’s Scottish Cup ties between Wick Academy and Musselburgh Athletic and Formartine United and Turriff United have been postponed.

The second preliminary round ties have both fallen victim to the weather.

We are absolutely gutted to announce tomorrow’s match Away to Wick is OFF. pic.twitter.com/5LbISc76KV — Musselburgh Athletic (@MusselburghAth) December 11, 2020

The matches will now both be played on Tuesday night.

A statement from Wick yesterday afternoon read: “We’re very disappointed to announce tomorrow’s Scottish Cup tie has been postponed.

“As per SFA protocol there was a pitch inspection this morning carried out before Musselburgh were due to leave.

“Unfortunately the pitch failed the inspection after last night’s heavy rain.

“The game is now scheduled for Tuesday December 15.”

Meanwhile, after a pitch inspection at Formartine’s North Lodge Park this morning, their game was also moved.

However, four Highland sides saw their Scottish Cup ties survive 8am inspections. Keith v Fort William, Newtongrange Star v Rothes and Huntly v Dalbeattie Star will all go ahead as planned this afternoon.