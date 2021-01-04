Highland League: Fraserburgh blitz with three hat-tricks in Turriff United rout

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Broch blitzed Turriff United with three players – Scott Barbour, Lewis Duncan and second-half substitute Gary Harris – all grabbing hat-tricks.

Turriff competed in the first 45 minutes, but after the break Kris Hunter’s men were blown away by wave after wave of clinical attacks by a Fraserburgh side looking to start 2021 with a bang.

Fraserburgh assistant manager James Duthie said: “It was up to us to be professional today and keep going and we tried to do our best for a club which has been brilliant to us over this most difficult period.

“We kept going right until the final whistle and maintained that high standard as long as we could with three players notching hat-tricks on the day, which was very pleasing.

“I thought that Lewis Duncan took a while to get into the game, but he was excellent in the second half, as was Gary Harris when he came on, and you know what you’re going to get from Scott Barbour, who is always a threat.”

Fraserburgh were without suspended striker Paul Campbell, midfielder Jamie Beagrie, who was offshore, and full-back Lewis Davidson, who had work commitments.

Turriff were missing two on-loan Dons’ youngsters, Luke Turner and Connor Power, both of whom are believed to have tested positive for Covid 19.

In the second minute, Scott Barbour cut in from the left, his left-footed drive was brilliantly blocked by Fraser Hobday, but when the ball came back to Barbour he had the presence of mind to nod it over the stranded keeper.

Fraserburgh were awarded a penalty in the 22nd minute when Barbour was held back by Dylan Stuart. Sean Butcher took the spot-kick, but it hit the diving Hobday, looped up and was cleared to safety.

The Broch made it 2-0 in the 36th minute when Barbour took full advantage of a mix-up in the visitors’ defence to walk the ball home from 10-yards.

In the 43rd minute, Fraserburgh made it 3-0 when Butcher side-footed a Duncan cross home from a couple of yards.

Two minutes after the restart young Duncan stabbed the ball past Hobday from six yards and within three minutes it was 5-0, centre-half Bryan Hay finding the roof of the net from just inside the box. United pulled one back with the best goal of the game, Matty McDonald rifling the ball high over Leask from the edge of the box.

But, in the 63rd minute, substitute Gary Harris made it 6-1 and, two minutes later, Barbour completed his hat-trick with an 18-yard grounder.

The rout continued unabated in the 70th minute with a well-placed Scott Henry looping header, Harris then made it 9-1 before Duncan took it to double figures.

With eight minutes to go, Grant Campbell nodded home, and – to rub salt into an already gaping wound – teenager Duncan ran in number 12 for his hat-trick and in the 90th minute Harris also notched his third goal.

It was an afternoon that United boss Kris Hunter will want to forget.

He said: “We definitely contributed to our own downfall with at least half- a-dozen Broch goals coming from long balls right down the throat of our defence, which we didn’t deal with.

“I thought that we did OK in the first half when they had a couple of chances, but so did we. but in the second half our attitude had to be better.

“We’ve now got to make sure that we never suffer as heavy a defeat as that ever again.

“But we didn’t have a leader out there today as we’re a team full of young boys. I just hope they don’t get too deflated by this result.”