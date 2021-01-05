Change of venue for Brora Rangers’ Scottish Cup tie away to Camelon Juniors

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Brora Rangers’ Scottish Cup first round tie away to Camelon Juniors on Wednesday has been switched to Westfield Park in Denny.

The initial tie between the sides was abandoned at 0-0 after 45 minutes on Boxing Day, due to the conditions at Camelon’s Carmuirs Park.

Since then, three rescheduled dates dates have fallen through due to the Falkirk outfit’s surface being unplayable.

The tie is due to go ahead at the fifth time of asking on Wednesday, with the East of Scotland League side confirming it will now go ahead on the artificial surface in nearby Denny, which is the home of Dunipace.

Sorry, this is repetitive, but the pitch that froze the day after we last played is still refusing to defrost despite our best efforts. So we've moved our @ScottishCup match against @brorarangers to Westfield Park on Wednesday at 7.30pm. Still strictly behind closed doors. pic.twitter.com/hGwW6mLs1T — Camelon Juniors FC (@Camelonjuniors) January 3, 2021

Kick off will be at 7.30pm, with the match to be played behind closed doors.

The winner of the tie will host Championship side Hearts in the second round, in a fixture which is due to be played on Saturday.