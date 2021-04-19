No decision on pyramid play-offs expected

Something went wrong - please try again later.

No decision is expected tonight on this season’s pyramid play-offs, with Brora Rangers and Kelty Hearts left waiting to hear if they will be get the chance to earn promotion.

The SPFL was set to meet today to decide whether the play-offs between Highland League champions Brora and Lowland League winners Kelty and League Two’s bottom side could go ahead.

However, it’s understood no decision has been reached and is not now expected this evening.

In a statement on April 9 the SPFL said at today’s meeting the board “will determine whether each of Kelty Hearts and Brora Rangers meet the SPFL’s Membership Criteria. Only then will the SPFL be in a position to announce the position in respect of Pyramid Play-Offs this season.”

The first leg of the tie between Brora and Kelty would be due to be played this Saturday if they get the greenlight from the SPFL.

The Cattachs and Kelty were named champions of their respective leagues last month.