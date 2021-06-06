Brora Rangers management team sign new deals until 2023

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Brora Rangers manager Steven Mackay and his assistant Craig Campbell have agreed new deals to remain at Dudgeon Park until the summer of 2023.

The Cattachs have been declared Highland League champions for the past two seasons, albeit after having only won three games out of three after the pandemic halted the 2020-21 campaign prematurely.

Brora’s director of football Kevin Munro said: “We are delighted that Steven and Craig have agreed to extend their contracts until the summer of 2023 with Brora Rangers.

“We have a very busy period coming up and it’s great to have the highly driven and ambitious management secured for the next two years.”

Brora were beaten by Lowland League champions Kelty Hearts in the pyramid play-offs with Kelty going on to defeat Brechin City in the final to win promotion to the SPFL.

Mackay said: “It’s been good to have a few weeks off to reflect on the disappointment of the playoffs.

“That experience has made made myself, Craig and Neil (MacDonald) even more determined to achieve our objective of securing Scottish League football.

“We have spent a lot of time looking at our squad and the areas where we feel we need to recruit and we are looking to bring in some new faces to add more strength and depth to the squad.

“I am really looking forward to competing in a full Highland League season in what will be a very competitive league especially with the addition of Brechin and also excited to see our fans back at Dudgeon Park.”

Brora will start the Highland League season with a trip to Deveronvale on July 24.

Campbell said: “I’m delighted to have signed on for another two years as assistant manager. It’s been a frustrating year or so for football but hopefully boys can get back to it properly and have a successful season.”