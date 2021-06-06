Summer comeback for cool convertibles

Something went wrong - please try again later.

UK drivers’ demand for cool convertibles is set to rocket for the summer of 2021.

Earlier this week in Your Car we featured the best budget convertibles on the market, showing the enduring popularity of the versatile vehicles, from the funky little Daihatsu Copen to the timeless Mazda MX-5.

Now, the online used car used car retailer Cinch has shown that the demand for second-hand soft tops shows no sign of slowing down – despite the unpredictability of British weather.

A recent survey from Cinch reported a 303% rise in search for convertible cars in the first quarter of this year, with searches spiking after the recent bank holiday weekend scorcher.

With no fear of surprise showers or changeable weather, plucky British drivers went in search of some stylish choices. Topping the list was the Audi R8 on 19 per cent of searches, followed by the rare Range Rover Evoque convertible, now discontinued (18.4 per cent), the BMW 4 series (13% per cent) and the elegant Mercedes SL Class (10 per cent).

It looks like staycations and road trips with the top down are a popular option for those wanting to enjoy a faff-free summer.

And it’s not just convertible cars that are enjoying a boost in popularity. Keen for brighter days, car buyers are also turning their attention to brighter coloured cars. White remains the nation’s favourite with 33 per cent of all car searches on the site in the month of May, followed by blue (26 per cent) and grey (19 per cent).

A spokesperson for cinch said: “Cinch customers are staying optimistic for sunnier days ahead and it looks like staycations and road trips with the top down are a popular option for those wanting to enjoy a faff-free summer.”

And a top tip for convertible driving in Scotland? Weather can change quickly so whether it’s automatic retraction or manual, hard top or soft, make sure the hood comes up as quickly as it went down.