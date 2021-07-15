Highland League: Fort William aiming to get away from the bottom this season

Fort William assistant manager Paul Coutts says they are determined to avoid finishing bottom of the Highland League this season.

Coutts and boss Ashley Hollyer took charge at Claggan Park in October and are preparing for their first full season following the abridged 2020-21 campaign.

This term will see the introduction of a relegation play-off at the foot of the Highland League for the first time.

It means the side which finishes bottom will face the winners of the North Caledonian League, North Superleague or Midlands League in a play-off.

‘We weren’t interested in remaining at the bottom of this league’

Coutts says the introduction of a play-off makes little difference to Fort because their aim was always going to be to move clear of the bottom.

He said: “As far as myself and Ashley are concerned it doesn’t actually change much.

“We weren’t interested in remaining at the bottom of this league.

“The thing that attracted us to Fort William was the potential to get them off the bottom of league and competing with the teams above us.

“The relegation play-off does add an element of pressure, but it doesn’t change the goal.

“Our goal was always to get off the bottom of the table and if we do what we’re aiming to then it shouldn’t be us who meet their demise.

“I understand why the play-off in place and it always confused me why there wasn’t a structure like that in place in the Highland League before.

“There are some very talented teams in place in the North Caledonian League and the Juniors.

“It’s a good opportunity for those teams to have a look at getting into the Highland League and it makes sense.

“We just need to make sure we’re strong enough to be competing with the teams above us and not be faced with the drop.”

Fort hoping player search reaps rewards

When it has come to recruiting this summer, Hollyer and Coutts have searched far and wide for players than can improve Fort William.

Although a local core has been retained, the Lochaber outfit have also brought in the likes of Junior Caulker, Cameron Adisi and Darren Brew who have been plying their trade in England previously.

Coutts hopes their recruitment policy pays off and added: “We’ve had to look outside the box to some extent.

“For some of the local boys who have been at the club before, it didn’t seem like there was a huge appetite to come back or take the leap and move away from shinty.

“We’ve looked further afield for some of the players we’ve brought in.

“But we very much want to keep Fort William as the core of the club, we don’t want to lose the club’s identity.

“But with relegation being there this season, we’ve had to look further afield for some players if we want to compete.

“The boys see it as a huge opportunity because it’s a high standard of football and they’re more likely to be recognised in this league than leagues closer to where they are from.

“It’s a mutually-beneficial arrangement hopefully.”