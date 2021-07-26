Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, July 26th 2021
Sport / Football / Highland League

Andy Kirk happy as Brechin make a winning start in the Highland League

By Callum Law
July 26, 2021, 6:00 am
Brechin's Garry Wood, left, tries to get away from Turriff defender James Chalmers

Brechin City boss Andy Kirk was satisfied as they made a winning start to Highland League life by beating Turriff United 3-1.

The Hedgemen’s quest to return to the SPFL following last season’s relegation began with three points courtesy of goals from Gregor Jordan, Marc Scott and Rory Currie.

Brechin did finish with 10 men following on-loan Aberdeen midfielder Jack Milne’s second half sending off.

Kirk said: “We’re pleased overall, we set out to start the season well and we’ve done that by getting off to a winning start.

“We’re happy with a lot of elements of it. There are things we can improve on and we know that.

“The process for us going forward is to work on things and get to the stage where we’re happy with a lot of things.

Rory Currie, left, celebrates Brechin’s second goal against Turriff which was scored by Marc Scott

“The winning start was important for us and I think the fans enjoyed a lot of elements of the game.

“But there’s a lot of things we can get better at and be slicker at and we’ll work to do that.

“Elements of our game in the first half especially were really good.

“We could have had a few more goals in the first half, but overall we’re pleased.”

Brechin hit the front

The home side started on the front foot, but initially found Turriff tough to breakdown.

They came close on 26 minutes with Jamie Bain’s cross from the left finding Scott at the back post, United goalkeeper David Dey made an excellent save before Dylan Stuart headed Currie’s follow-up effort off the line.

But on the half hour mark Brechin did make the breakthrough with a corner knocked down by Currie and Jordan was first to react and finish from close range.

Seconds later it was 2-0 when Garry Wood’s shot was deflected and Jamie Lennox and Stuart collided when trying to clear which allowed Scott to finish.

Turriff’s Murray Esson, right, battles with Marc Scott of Brechin

Turriff responded and with their first meaningful effort pulled a goal back in the 42nd minute.

Jordan Cooper found Matthew McDonald in the box and his low ball across the face of goal was turned in by Rory Brown.

Four minutes after the restart Currie scored Brechin’s third, finding the roof of the net after Wood was allowed time and space to cross from the right.

Milne dismissed

On 52 minutes Milne – who was harshly booked for a first half challenge on Stuart – received a second yellow card from referee Liam Duncan after catching Jamie Lennox in a tackle.

Kirk added: “I don’t think either of them are yellow cards.

“He’s a young lad who did extremely well in the first half and will probably feel a little hard done by that he’s had to leave the game early.”

Turriff tried to turn the screw and they had the ball in the net midway through the second half, but it was ruled out for offside.

Keir Smith’s header from Murray Esson’s corner was tipped onto the crossbar by goalkeeper Jack Wills, but Lennox was flagged offside after turning the rebound home.

In the final quarter Turriff kept plugging away, but were unable to make a comeback, while Brechin threatened at times on the counter-attack with Wood and Kieran Inglis going close.

‘Times we lost the goals killed us’

Turriff manager Dean Donaldson said: “Overall I’m pleased with the performance of the team and how we worked our shape.

“But the times that we lost the goals killed us really. We lose the first and then it’s followed really quickly by the second.

“Then the third goal after the break killed us.

“The goal we scored was probably the goal of the game and was a well-worked goal.

Jamie Lennox scores for Turriff in the second half, but was flagged offside

“We scored a second and the referee says it’s offside – that’s fine – but I’m going to have a look at it because I don’t think it was.

“I think it’s onside and the referee and the linesman got it wrong and I said that to them.

“Had we got that it would have changed the game.”

