Tuesday, August 10th 2021
Sport / Football / Highland League

WATCH: Episode three of Highland League Weekly – featuring Breedon Highland League highlights between Fraserburgh and Brora Rangers

By Ryan Cryle
August 9, 2021, 7:00 pm

This week our Highland League Weekly cameras were at the blockbuster Breedon Highland League clash between Fraserburgh and Brora Rangers.

As well as highlights from Bellslea, our Highland League Weekly panel discuss Steven Mackay’s post-game resignation from the Cattachs, as well as all of the other results and talking points from the weekend – did someone say Mark Souter wonder goal?

There’s also a feature on new Strathspey Thistle boss Charlie Brown – who chats to Callum Law about his decision to move into management after more than two decades in the Highland League.

