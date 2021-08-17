Sport / Football / Highland League Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup clash between Formartine United and Huntly off due to Covid case in Black and Golds squad By Ryan Cryle August 17, 2021, 9:25 am Christie Park, home of Huntly FC. Wednesday’s Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup tie between Formartine United and Huntly has been postponed due to a Covid case in the Black and Golds camp. A Huntly statement said: “One player in our first team squad has tested positive for Covid earlier this evening. “This has resulted in the Aberdeenshire Cup quarter-final against Formartine United being postponed. “The SFA will carry out the relevant Test and Trace investigations and until this is completed we will not know if there will be any further games affected.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Inverurie Locos skipper Neil McLean speaks of shock at resignation of manager Andy Low SPFL Trust Trophy round-up: Formartine United beaten 1-0 by Forfar; Kane Hester’s double earns Elgin City 2-1 win over Hibs ‘B’ Formartine boss Paul Lawson wants players to ‘show what we’re capable of’ against SPFL Trust Trophy opponents Forfar Buckie put 10 past Keith which leads to resignation of Andy Roddie and Tommy Wilson; Inverurie beat Turriff United 2-1 after wonder goal