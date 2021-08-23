Inverurie Locos bounce back with Vale victory; Wick forced to settle for a point again

Inverurie Locos defender Ryan Broadhurst was pleased to end a testing week on the right note with a 3-0 home win against Deveronvale.

A Nathan Meres double and a Kieran Shanks penalty gave Locos the victory, while Dane Ballard missed out on the chance to net a consolation from the penalty spot two minutes from time after his spot-kick was saved by Andy Reid.

Interim Locos boss Steven Park was again in the dugout following last week’s departure of manager Andy Low, which preceded Wednesday’s Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup quarter-final defeat against Banks o’ Dee.

Broadhurst said: “It has been a difficult week with the departure of the gaffer so it was good to get back to winning ways.

“Vale put on a good show and went out with a very attacking set-up.

“We played some good football and it was great to get the three points.

“The lads will do everything we can in the interim to support Steven until a permanent manager has been assigned the role.

“We’ve got a tough game next against Rothes on Wednesday. They had a very good win against a Buckie Thistle team that is scoring goals for fun.

“To keep a clean sheet against Buckie is no easy task but we will also be going into the game with confidence.”

Share of the spoils for Scorries

Wick Academy are quickly becoming the Highland League’s draw specialists after their fourth draw in their opening five games.

The Scorries drew 1-1 with Turriff United at Harmsworth Park with Ross Allan’s first-half opener for the hosts cancelled out by Matthew McDonald’s equaliser.

Wick boss Gary Manson said: “It is two points dropped yet again.

“I imagine not many teams start their season with four draws out of five.

“It was a funny game. We dominated the first half and created five or six really good chances but only went in 1-0 up.

“We never got started in the second half and Turriff deservedly got an equaliser.”