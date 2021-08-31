EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Banks o’ Dee eye Fraserburgh semi-final scalp

Banks o’ Dee co-manager Jamie Watt is hoping they can take another Highland League scalp to reach the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final.

However, the Spain Park boss believes they’re facing the best side in the competition when they meet Fraserburgh at Bellslea tonight.

Dee previously reached the final of the Aberdeenshire Cup in 2018 and have already defeated Keith and Inverurie Locos to reach the last four.

Watt, who is joint-boss of the Junior side with Roy McBain, says it would be a big achievement for Banks o’ Dee to reach the final.

He said: “It would be huge for us to get to the final.

“We enter these tournaments to test ourselves at a higher level.

“We’ve been in the final in the past (2018) and the next step we’d like to take is to try to win one of the Aberdeenshire tournaments.

“But we know there’s a lot of good teams in the competition and we’re probably playing the best team in the competition.

“If we could get through it would be great for Banks o’ Dee to play in another final.

“Hopefully we can play well and make that happen.

“You know exactly what you get against Fraserburgh – you always get a hard game.

“They’re flying high at the top of the Highland League and I’d say right now they’re the team to beat and probably favourites to win the league.

“It’s always a huge test to go to Bellslea.”

Banks o’ Dee are set to be without Fraser Hobday, Marc Young, Dominik Humeniak, Dean Lawrie, Matt Robertson, Jamie Redman and Stuart Duff.

Broch eager to retain silverware

Fraserburgh are Aberdeenshire Cup holders having beaten Formartine in the final of 2020-21 competition last month.

Broch boss Mark Cowie is determined to get back to the final as they attempt to retain the silverware.

He said: “We want to win every game and we want to do well in every competition.

“We’ve had our hands on the cup for a month and we want to keep it.

“It doesn’t really feel like it’s ours yet because the final was a short time ago.

“It’s a great chance to get to a final for both teams.

“Whoever turns up on the day will get through and go into the final.

“We’ve got a big task on our hands, we’ve got home advantage which is a bonus, but we’re not taking anything for granted.”

The sides last met in January in the Scottish Cup with Fraserburgh prevailing 2-1.

However, Cowie knows that counts for nothing ahead of this encounter.

He added: “Banks o’ Dee have earned the right to be classed as a top side.

“If you look at their history in both Aberdeenshire competitions and the Scottish Cup they’ve got a very good record.

“A lot of things have changed since the Scottish Cup game.

“They’ve made quite a few changes to their squad, whereas we have pretty much the same squad.

“I don’t think the previous meetings will have much impact.

“Both teams will be full of confidence, they had a great result in the Scottish Cup to get into the first round.

“We’re doing well in the league so both teams should be on a high and it should be a good game.”

Ryan Cowie is an injury doubt for Fraserburgh.