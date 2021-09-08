EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Formartine defeat Deveronvale to reach final

Formartine United defeated Deveronvale 3-0 at North Lodge Park to reach the final of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

Goals from Scott Lisle, Tyler Mykyta and Daniel Park secured a meeting with Banks o’ Dee in next month’s final.

Having been defeated in the last two Aberdeenshire Cup finals Formartine will be hoping to go one better this time.

The home side made three changes to the side which was defeated by Inverurie Locos in the Breedon Highland League on Saturday.

Manager Paul Lawson started himself, while Mykyta and Kevin Hanratty also returned to the side.

Aaron Norris, Andrew Paterson and Andrew Greig dropped to the bench.

Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart made two alterations with Sam Robertson and Matthew Wallace dropping out, Rory Davidson and Robbie Allan came in.

Visitors have first chance

Formartine had more of the ball in the early stages, but it was the visitors who looked more threatening in the final third.

Vale created the first decent chance in the 12th minute Michael Watson freeing Max Stewart on the right and he in turn found Grant Noble, who curled over from the edge of the area.

Soon after Stewart’s free-kick from the left dropped for Noble, but he scooped a shot over the bar.

But United did start to create, on 27 minutes Lisle crossed from the right flank and Jonny Smith shrugged off Innes McKay, but shot over from 10 yards.

Two minutes later Formartine did take the lead with Cole Anderson’s corner from the left headed into the net by Lisle from close range.

The hosts improved after going in front with Smith heading over from another dangerous Anderson corner.

In the 34th minute Lisle’s cross wasn’t cleared and Hanratty shot narrowly wide from 16 yards.

There was one more opportunity before the first half was out with Hanratty’s low delivery from the left just beyond the run of Smith.

United double their lead

Early in the second half Vale goalkeeper Sean McIntosh made an impressive save to claw away Smith’s looping header.

But in the 48th minute Formartine doubled their lead with Mykyta driving towards the edge of the area before planting a left-footed drive into the bottom right corner.

Shortly after Lisle could have made it three after being played through on goal, but Ross Aitken’s excellent sliding challenge cleared the danger.

Deveronvale had a great chance to pull one back after 55 minutes.

Watson capitalised on a poor touch by Kieran Lawrence to play in Noble, but goalkeeper Balint Demus blocked the shot before Lawrence headed Ben Allan’s shot on the rebound off the line.

Demus also almost cost Formartine a goal when he spilled a Stewart corner but fortunately for the custodian it bounced back off the right post.

In the 63rd minute Deveronvale had another chance with Noble beating the offside trap but his ball across goal was poked over by Watson.

At the other end Lisle had a clear sight of goal but scuffed well wide and then McIntosh made a fine block to deny Rodger from Smith’s knockdown.

Deveronvale kept plugging away as they looked to make a comeback, but Formartine added a third in the last minute with sub Park side-stepping a defender and finishing into the top left corner from inside the box.