Brechin boss Andy Kirk pleased to have strengthened his squad

Brechin City manager Andy Kirk is pleased to have bolstered his squad ahead of their return to Breedon Highland League action.

The Hedgemen tackle Nairn County at Station Park having signed former Hearts, Kilmarnock, Raith Rovers and Inverness Caley Thisle defender Kevin McHattie and ex-Montrose Roselea and Carnoustie Panmure defender Michael Cruickshank.

Boss Kirk believes both additions will make a positive impression at Glebe Park.

He said: “Getting Kevin on board was a big one for us. We’re absolutely delighted to get it over the line and hopefully see him on the pitch very soon.

“He’s got great experience having played at a higher level and I’m sure he’ll help us immensely.

“Michael hasn’t been in football for the last wee while because of Covid and work commitments.

“But we brought him in on trial and he’s got great enthusiasm and good experience and we felt he’d be a good addition to the squad.

“Hopefully, once Michael’s fully up to speed, he’ll be a good player for us.”

Brechin’s meeting with Nairn – who haven’t won since the opening day of the season – is their first game since August 25 after Fort William and Brora’s Covid problems led to fixtures against those sides being postponed.

Kirk added: “It’s been frustrating in the last few weeks, we’ve had a couple more training sessions to keep the boys ticking over.

“But we’re champing at the bit to get a game again.”

Five out for Rothes

Elsewhere, Rothes travel to Seafield Park to face Strathspey Thistle, but are without Greg Morrison (ankle), Wayne MacKintosh (knee), Gary Kerr (ribs), Ewan Neil (tonsillitis) and Sean Linden is also unavailable.

Robbie Donaldson, Kris Duncan, Kieran Chalmers, Jake Thompson and Craig MacKenzie will all be absent for the home side, but James McShane returns.

Lossiemouth host Keith at Grant Park without Ryan Sewell, but Michael Weir is available again.

For the Maroons, James Brownie, Liam Duncan, Scott Henry and Kieran Yeats will all be missing, with Demilade Yunus suspended. Andrew Stewart returns.