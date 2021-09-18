Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Football / Highland League

Nairn and Strathspey looking for a lift in the Scottish Cup

By Callum Law
September 18, 2021, 6:00 am
Nairn midfielder Kenny McKenzie is hoping for a return to form in the Scottish Cup
Nairn County and Strathspey Thistle meet in the only all-Breedon Highland League Scottish Cup first round tie with both clubs looking for a change in form.

The Wee County haven’t won since the opening day of the season, July 24, while the Grantown Jags have lost their last four fixtures.

Nairn midfielder Kenny McKenzie is hoping they can find some form and win the Station Park encounter.

The 29-year-old said: “I think it’s fair to say that both sides are looking for lift.

“It’s good to have a break from league duty and hopefully we can get a win and then kick on from there.

“It’s not easy right now but we want to win and then try to take that form back into the league and I’m sure Strathspey will be the same.

“It’s not been a good start and I’d like to think we’re better than where we’re sitting in the table.

“Hopefully things improve, starting in the Scottish Cup.”

Strathspey eyeing second round for second time

Strathspey midfielder James Fraser believes they would get a lift from progressing in the Scottish Cup.

The Seafield Park outfit have only reached the second round on one previous occasion (2019).

Fraser, 31, added: “I know Nairn have struggled recently, but they’ve got the players to beat any team in the league.

Strathspey’s James Fraser hopes they can get the better of Nairn

“I’d imagine it will be quite tight, neither side is in great form.

“Hopefully the cup can give us a lift. This is a good chance because Nairn aren’t in great form either.

“We’re looking to get the result and push on from there.

“It’s two sides who are in need of a bit of a lift. Strathspey have only gone through in the Scottish Cup once before so it would be good to get the club into the second round again.”

