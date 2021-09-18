Nairn and Strathspey looking for a lift in the Scottish Cup

Nairn County and Strathspey Thistle meet in the only all-Breedon Highland League Scottish Cup first round tie with both clubs looking for a change in form.

The Wee County haven’t won since the opening day of the season, July 24, while the Grantown Jags have lost their last four fixtures.

Nairn midfielder Kenny McKenzie is hoping they can find some form and win the Station Park encounter.

The 29-year-old said: “I think it’s fair to say that both sides are looking for lift.

“It’s good to have a break from league duty and hopefully we can get a win and then kick on from there.

“It’s not easy right now but we want to win and then try to take that form back into the league and I’m sure Strathspey will be the same.

“It’s not been a good start and I’d like to think we’re better than where we’re sitting in the table.

“Hopefully things improve, starting in the Scottish Cup.”

Strathspey eyeing second round for second time

Strathspey midfielder James Fraser believes they would get a lift from progressing in the Scottish Cup.

The Seafield Park outfit have only reached the second round on one previous occasion (2019).

Fraser, 31, added: “I know Nairn have struggled recently, but they’ve got the players to beat any team in the league.

“I’d imagine it will be quite tight, neither side is in great form.

“Hopefully the cup can give us a lift. This is a good chance because Nairn aren’t in great form either.

“We’re looking to get the result and push on from there.

“It’s two sides who are in need of a bit of a lift. Strathspey have only gone through in the Scottish Cup once before so it would be good to get the club into the second round again.”