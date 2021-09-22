Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Football / Highland League

Brora Rangers appoint Craig Campbell as permanent manager following penalty shoot-out victory over Lossiemouth

By Andy Skinner
September 22, 2021, 11:00 pm
Craig Campbell.
Brora Rangers have confirmed the permanent appointment of Craig Campbell as their new manager.

Campbell was previously assistant to Steven Mackay who resigned in August, and has taken interim charge of Brora’s last nine matches in all competitions.

Campbell broke the news to his players following a dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over Lossiemouth in to reach the North of Scotland Cup final.

He will be assisted by Neil MacDonald, with defender Josh Meekings also taking up a role within the new management team.

Craig Campbell, right, previously assisted Steven Mackay at Brora Rangers.

Brora director Kevin Munro says the Sutherland outfit’s recent form under Campbell made it an easy decision to hand him the job.

Munro said: “We are looking for stability. We’ve got a good squad, so we’re just trying to get the right person to bring them together and get a winning mentality.

“It just organically came from within, as Craig showed us he has the skills to do that.

“It’s very exciting, as it would be hard to justify that anyone could do better than him in the last few games.

“We had very good applications, but they just didn’t fit what we are trying to do at Brora.

“We took our time, we didn’t rush it, but the way the boys have reacted made it pretty easy. Craig has pushed himself right forward by doing his talking on the pitch.

“It got to the stage of being almost a no-brainer.”

Campbell had double cause for celebration after the Cattachs held their nerve to progress to the final of the North of Scotland Cup on penalties following a dramatic 2-2 draw with Lossie at Dudgeon Park.

The victory sets up a final against Rothes at Grant Park next Saturday.

The best early chances of the match fell to Lossie striker Ross Elliott, who initially saw an effort blocked by the legs of Joe Malin on 12 minutes before seeing another effort clawed away by the former Ross County goalkeeper from Ross Archibald’s cutback moments later.

Malin’s opposite number Logan Ross was forced into action on 17 minutes, making a fine diving save to thwart a Matthew Wright header, before Andy Macrae and Adam Mackinnon fired efforts over the bar.

Elliott was thwarted by a third save by Malin on 25 minutes after once again being played clean through on goal, with the missed opportunities proving costly to the Coasters on 33 minutes.

A neat move saw Gregor MacDonald tee the ball off for Mackinnon, with the on-loan Ross County midfielder sending a sublime first time effort past his Staggies team-mate Ross from 25 yards.

Brora Rangers celebrate Adam MacKinnon’s opener.

Brora doubled their advantage on 38 minutes, with Harry Hennem unable to steer the ball home from close-range before Wright scrambled the ball over the line, amidst loud protests for offside from the visitors.

Wright could have doubled his tally just four minutes later after showing some excellent footwork to carve out a shooting chance, however he blazed his strike high over the bar.

Matthew Wright doubled Brora’s lead.

Lossie pulled a goal back on 76 minutes, with substitute Brodie Allen’s low strike from just inside the box reviving the tie.

Fraser Forbes struck into the side netting as Joe Russell’s men pushed for a late leveller, however the forward was not to be denied in the third minute of stoppage time when he rattled the ball high into the net to send the tie to penalties.

After Lossie missed through Liam Archibald and Forbes, Dale Gillespie’s spot-kick secured a 4-2 triumph.

