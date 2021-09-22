Brora Rangers appoint Craig Campbell as permanent manager following penalty shoot-out victory over Lossiemouth

Brora Rangers have confirmed the permanent appointment of Craig Campbell as their new manager.

Campbell was previously assistant to Steven Mackay who resigned in August, and has taken interim charge of Brora’s last nine matches in all competitions.

Campbell broke the news to his players following a dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over Lossiemouth in to reach the North of Scotland Cup final.

He will be assisted by Neil MacDonald, with defender Josh Meekings also taking up a role within the new management team.

Brora director Kevin Munro says the Sutherland outfit’s recent form under Campbell made it an easy decision to hand him the job.

Munro said: “We are looking for stability. We’ve got a good squad, so we’re just trying to get the right person to bring them together and get a winning mentality.

“It just organically came from within, as Craig showed us he has the skills to do that.

“It’s very exciting, as it would be hard to justify that anyone could do better than him in the last few games.

“We had very good applications, but they just didn’t fit what we are trying to do at Brora.

“We took our time, we didn’t rush it, but the way the boys have reacted made it pretty easy. Craig has pushed himself right forward by doing his talking on the pitch.

“It got to the stage of being almost a no-brainer.”

Campbell had double cause for celebration after the Cattachs held their nerve to progress to the final of the North of Scotland Cup on penalties following a dramatic 2-2 draw with Lossie at Dudgeon Park.

The victory sets up a final against Rothes at Grant Park next Saturday.

The best early chances of the match fell to Lossie striker Ross Elliott, who initially saw an effort blocked by the legs of Joe Malin on 12 minutes before seeing another effort clawed away by the former Ross County goalkeeper from Ross Archibald’s cutback moments later.

Malin’s opposite number Logan Ross was forced into action on 17 minutes, making a fine diving save to thwart a Matthew Wright header, before Andy Macrae and Adam Mackinnon fired efforts over the bar.

Elliott was thwarted by a third save by Malin on 25 minutes after once again being played clean through on goal, with the missed opportunities proving costly to the Coasters on 33 minutes.

A neat move saw Gregor MacDonald tee the ball off for Mackinnon, with the on-loan Ross County midfielder sending a sublime first time effort past his Staggies team-mate Ross from 25 yards.

Brora doubled their advantage on 38 minutes, with Harry Hennem unable to steer the ball home from close-range before Wright scrambled the ball over the line, amidst loud protests for offside from the visitors.

Wright could have doubled his tally just four minutes later after showing some excellent footwork to carve out a shooting chance, however he blazed his strike high over the bar.

Lossie pulled a goal back on 76 minutes, with substitute Brodie Allen’s low strike from just inside the box reviving the tie.

Fraser Forbes struck into the side netting as Joe Russell’s men pushed for a late leveller, however the forward was not to be denied in the third minute of stoppage time when he rattled the ball high into the net to send the tie to penalties.

After Lossie missed through Liam Archibald and Forbes, Dale Gillespie’s spot-kick secured a 4-2 triumph.