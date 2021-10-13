Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Banks o’ Dee, Huntly and Keith progress to quarter-finals of Aberdeenshire Shield

By Danny Law
October 13, 2021, 10:26 pm
Mark Gilmour was on target for Banks o' Dee.
Banks o’ Dee came from two goals down to defeat Hermes 4-2 in the first round of the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield at Spain Park.

The sides had met on Saturday in the Inter Regional Cup with Banks o’ Dee winning 2-1 but Hermes started brightly on this occasion.

Goals from James Cairns and Jack Craig had the visitors 2-0 up after 34 minutes but the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup winners fought back to level terms by the interval.

Lewis Crosbie reduced the deficit eight minutes before the break and Lachie MacLeod netted the equaliser with 43 minutes on the clock.

Mark Gilmour grabbed the decisive next goal for the Spain Park men before Michael Philipson completed the scoring in the final minute as Dee booked their place in the last eight of the competition.

Michael Philipson came off the bench to score Banks o’ Dee’s fourth goal.

They will face Keith in next month’s quarter-finals after they defeated Aberdeen University 2-1 at Kynoch Park despite finishing the match with nine men.

After a goal-less first half, Keith took the lead through Przemyslaw Nawrocki but the students levelled through Kieran Mooney.

The Maroons were reduced to 10 men when Nawrocki was shown a second yellow card for simulation.

Przemyslaw Nawrocki scored but was later sent off for Keith against Aberdeen University.

Demilade Yunus grabbed a late winner for the hosts with Kieran Yeats also seeing red in the dying embers.

Debut strike for Dangana

A solitary goal from new signing Michael Dangana was enough to send Huntly into the quarter-finals of the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield where they will face Deveronvale away.

Huntly were dealt a blow after six minutes, losing defender Kyle Dalling to a hamstring injury. Dalling was replaced by Christopher Hay who made his first competitive appearance since December 2. Four minutes later, Matthew McDonald’s low shot was kept out by Huntly keeper Tom Ritchie.

After 15 minutes, new signing Dangana was denied by a point-blank save from David Dey in the Turriff goal.

The woodwork denied Matthew McDonald before Murray Cormack struck the rebound wide.

In the 33rd minute, Jack MacIver floated in a free kick to Michael Clark whose header was saved by David Dey.

Huntly opened the scoring with six minutes of the half remaining, MacIver’s attempted shot struck Dangana and rolled in from close range. Despite the offside claims from the visitors the goal stood.

Turriff had the better of the second half. Midway through the half, a McDonald effort was blocked before Ritchie smothered the rebound from Ethan Smith.

Ritchie denied the visitors again tipping over Luke Kinsella’s long range free kick after eight minutes.

Two minutes into stoppage time, the home defence gave Rhys Clark too much time on the ball but his low shot was held by Ritchie.

