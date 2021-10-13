Huntly complete signing of ex-Aberdeen youngster Michael Dangana

Highland League side Huntly have signed former Aberdeen youngster Michael Dangana after impressing on trial.

Dangana, who was released by the Dons in the summer, has played three times as a trialist and impressed manager Allan Hale enough to earn a permanent deal.

Teenager Dangana has also spent time on trial with Keith earlier this season and joined in time for Huntly’s Aberdeenshire Shield tie against Turriff United.

Hale told the club website: “I am pleased to welcome Michael to the club. Michael has played a couple of trialist games for us now and despite being behind in his match sharpness and fitness since leaving Aberdeen, you can see the quality and attributes he will bring to the club.

“Michael has been coached at a high level throughout his career and brings others into the game well with his hold up play, whilst his movement is excellent which takes him into positions to score goals which I’m confident he will do for us.

“He has settled in well with the group in the short time he has been with us, I am delighted he has committed to the club and we look forward to working with him throughout his spell with us.”