Highland League: Wick host Brechin; Inverurie tackle Forres; Deveronvale travel to Rothes

The last time Wick Academy faced Brechin City at Harmsworth Park there were eight goals – but Gary Manson hopes this meeting will result in the Scorries’ first clean sheet of the season.

Brechin make their first trip to Caithness as a Breedon Highland League club having last visited in November 2009 for a Scottish Cup third round tie.

Boss Manson played for Wick that day and said: “That’s always a game that sticks in my mind.

“We were 4-2 up with 15 minutes to go and ended up drawing 4-4 and that was to get into the fourth round.

“If we match that entertainment the fans will enjoy themselves.

“I feel like a broken record speaking to the boys about clean sheets every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

“It’s not anything to do with our shape or structure, we’re reasonably hard to break down.

“Lapses of concentration or individual errors have cost us. Until we eradicate that clean sheets will be hard to come by.”

Locos still learning

Elsewhere, second-placed Inverurie Locos welcome Forres Mechanics to Harlaw Park.

The Railwaymen returned to winning ways in the Morrison Motors (Aberdeenshire Shield) against Fraserburgh in midweek.

Striker Kieran Shanks said: “It was a brilliant win because against Fraserburgh, we showed that we can compete with anyone.

“We’re all improving under the new gaffer and we want to keep that going.

“We’ve got to try to build on every win and keep trying to climb the table and pick up as many points as we can.”

The Can-Cans are missing Joe Gauld, Jack Grant, Gordon McNab, Craig Dorrat and Callum Johnston, while Dale Wood is a doubt.

Meanwhile, Deveronvale travel to Mackessack Park to face Rothes with Rory Davidson unavailable, Dane Ballard, Sam Robertson, Kyle Willox and Robbie Allan all doubtful.

Max Stewart and Nathan Ross return for the Banffers.