Clach boss backs Highland League clubs to impress in Scottish Cup as he gives verdict on each tie

Clachnacuddin manager Jordan MacDonald is hoping all seven Breedon Highland League clubs involved in Scottish Cup action can progress to the third round.

The second round takes place this weekend with Brora Rangers, Brechin City, Buckie Thistle, Formartine United, Huntly, Nairn County and Rothes representing the north.

Lilywhites boss MacDonald said: “I would like to think at least four or five Highland League clubs can get through.

“The more the better and I’m hoping all seven can make it.

“For everyone in the Highland League, it reflects well on the league as a whole the more teams that get through.”

Clach were knocked out by Dunipace in round one, but MacDonald has cast his eye over the seven ties involving Highland League clubs for the Press and Journal.

Brora Rangers v Albion Rovers

After seeing them last weekend, I’d say Brora were the best team we’ve come up against this season.

We didn’t play well, but they were excellent, so I think they’ve got a real good chance.

Banks o’ Dee v Nairn County

It’s a challenging tie for Nairn, but it’s one that could go either way.

Nairn have got good players all over the park and Banks o’ Dee have proven time and again that they can compete with the best teams in the Highland League.

Dalbeattie Star v Rothes

Having seen Rothes first hand, this will be a good tie.

It’s always difficult against any Lowland League side, but Rothes have a good chance.

Formartine United v Forfar Athletic

Formartine are a side that have done well in the Scottish Cup in recent years.

They played Motherwell last season and I’d imagine Forfar will know they won’t get an easy game.

Kelty Hearts v Buckie Thistle

Buckie have the toughest tie, but they’ve done well in the Scottish Cup before and they’ve got some great players.

I think Buckie will relish the challenge, they beat Albion Rovers 3-0 last season which shows what they’re capable of.

Stenhousemuir v Huntly

Huntly will start as underdogs. It’s a difficult tie – but anything can happen in cup football.

Although Stenhousemuir will start as favourites, you can’t rule out Huntly.

Brechin City v Haddington Athletic

Brechin being at home and with the results they’ve had in the Highland League, I would fancy them.

But it won’t be easy, as Haddington are top of their league.