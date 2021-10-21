Clach boss backs Highland League clubs to impress in Scottish Cup as he gives verdict on each tie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Clach boss backs Highland League clubs to impress in Scottish Cup as he gives verdict on each tie

By Callum Law
October 21, 2021, 11:45 am
Clach manager Jordan MacDonald.
Clachnacuddin manager Jordan MacDonald is upbeat about the chances of Highland League clubs in the Scottish Cup

Clachnacuddin manager Jordan MacDonald is hoping all seven Breedon Highland League clubs involved in Scottish Cup action can progress to the third round.

The second round takes place this weekend with Brora Rangers, Brechin City, Buckie Thistle, Formartine United, Huntly, Nairn County and Rothes representing the north.

Lilywhites boss MacDonald said: “I would like to think at least four or five Highland League clubs can get through.

“The more the better and I’m hoping all seven can make it.

“For everyone in the Highland League, it reflects well on the league as a whole the more teams that get through.”

Clach were knocked out by Dunipace in round one, but MacDonald has cast his eye over the seven ties involving Highland League clubs for the Press and Journal.

Brora Rangers v Albion Rovers

After seeing them last weekend, I’d say Brora were the best team we’ve come up against this season.

We didn’t play well, but they were excellent, so I think they’ve got a real good chance.

Banks o’ Dee v Nairn County

It’s a challenging tie for Nairn, but it’s one that could go either way.

Nairn have got good players all over the park and Banks o’ Dee have proven time and again that they can compete with the best teams in the Highland League.

Banks o’ Dee can mix it with Highland League opponents.

Dalbeattie Star v Rothes

Having seen Rothes first hand, this will be a good tie.

It’s always difficult against any Lowland League side, but Rothes have a good chance.

Formartine United v Forfar Athletic

Formartine are a side that have done well in the Scottish Cup in recent years.

They played Motherwell last season and I’d imagine Forfar will know they won’t get an easy game.

Kelty Hearts v Buckie Thistle

Buckie have the toughest tie, but they’ve done well in the Scottish Cup before and they’ve got some great players.

I think Buckie will relish the challenge, they beat Albion Rovers 3-0 last season which shows what they’re capable of.

Buckie Thistle.

Stenhousemuir v Huntly

Huntly will start as underdogs. It’s a difficult tie – but anything can happen in cup football.

Although Stenhousemuir will start as favourites, you can’t rule out Huntly.

Brechin City v Haddington Athletic

Brechin being at home and with the results they’ve had in the Highland League, I would fancy them.

But it won’t be easy, as Haddington are top of their league.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]