Conor Gethins eager for Nairn to secure Scottish Cup shot at big guns

Conor Gethins is determined to try to secure a glamour Scottish Cup tie for Nairn County.

The Breedon Highland League side have a tricky second round tie against Aberdeen Junior outfit Banks o’ Dee at Spain Park this weekend.

Striker Gethins has enjoyed his share of memorable cup moments across his career.

Now the 37-year-old is keen to try to help Nairn reach round three or further and potentially secure a date with one of Scotland’s biggest clubs.

He said: “For myself if would be good to be involved in more big ties, but I’ve been there and done it.

“I would love for the club to get a big tie and I think the club deserves it because it’s come through a transition period over the last five or six years.

“I love the club and that’s why I came back. We all know for Highland League clubs a good tie can make a big difference financially.

“If we can get through against Banks o’ Dee you don’t know what might happen after that.”

Gethins has had good cup experiences

Gethins has some good Scottish Cup memories to look back on.

The player, who returned to Nairn in the summer, added: “I played against Celtic at Celtic Park for Ross County (2004) when I was younger.

“That was huge for me being a Celtic fan an all my family came over from Ireland.

“That was the most memorable one for me and my family even though I only played 20 minutes.

“We’ve had some good times at Nairn beating the likes of Clyde (2012) and having a few good runs.

“I also had some good runs with Formartine and scored a hat-trick against Annan (2016).

“You always remember these moments and I want the young boys we’ve got to enjoy it because they grew up watching the Scottish Cup so go and enjoy it and make it a memorable day.”

Dee strengthen with Redford signing

Meanwhile Banks o’ Dee have bolstered their squad ahead of Saturday’s clash with Nairn by signing experienced defender Alan Redford.

The 41-year-old left Cove Rangers after 10 years in the summer of 2020 and Spain Park co-manager Jamie Watt is thrilled to have signed him.

Watt, who is joint-boss alongside Roy McBain, said: “We’re delighted to sign Alan, I’ve been on at him for the last couple of years to come.

“He’s got a lot of family commitments but he’s got great experience and he’s really fit.

“Alan’s 41 now but he’s probably the fittest 41-year-old you’ll come across.

“He’s been keen to get back in and he’s said this is the right time to get back playing.

“We’re delighted to bring him in and hopefully it works for both parties.

“We’ve got quite a young team and he brings so much experience and composure in the way he plays.

“Alan will be an excellent addition to our squad.”

Looking ahead to facing Nairn, Watt added: “Nairn will be looking at us as a Junior team thinking this is a good chance to reach the third round and we’re thinking the same.

“In the third round you could get a good draw and you’re only one step away from the Premiership sides coming in.”