Stirlingshire woodland plantation for sale for offers over £850k

By Gemma Mackie
November 5, 2021, 6:00 am
Gartmore Woodlands is available for offers over £850,000.

A woodland plantation in Stirlingshire has been launched to the market for offers over £850,000.

The 147-acre Gartmore Woodlands, located within the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park, is a mixed commercial and broadleaf plantation.

Selling agent John Clegg & Co says it has the potential for immediate timber income as some of the trees are approaching harvesting age.

“With increasing demand for UK grown timber, Gartmore Woodlands is an exciting opportunity to purchase a diverse woodland with immediate realisable income and long-term investment potential,” said John Clegg & Co forestry sales agent, Harry Graham.

“Very rarely do such interesting, well-located, balanced forests come to market in a truly beautiful location in the heart of Scotland.

“I expect this property to attract a range of interest from both commercial investors and private individuals.”

He said Sitka spruce is the principal species in the plantation, and the majority was planted in the 1970s and 1990s, however some of the older planting dates back to the 1960s.

Mr Graham said the woodlands also include an assortment of other mixed conifer species, which will produce a “significant volume of timber” when they reach maturity, and the sporting rights for the land are included in the sale.

