Steven Anderson believes Highland League Cup progression could be turning point in Wick’s season

Steven Anderson believes one big result could change Wick Academy’s season.

And the striker wants to get it in the first round of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup against north rivals Brora Rangers at Harmsworth Park.

The Scorries have won just once this season, but have drawn eight times in all competitions.

Anderson reckons progression to the second round of the League Cup could be a turning point for the Caithness club.

The 28-year-old said: “I don’t know why things haven’t quite clicked, if we could put our finger on it then we would have changed it by now.

“If we could get one big result, it would give everyone a boost and could be a turning point.

“We’re not playing badly, last Saturday aside (6-0 defeat to Inverurie Locos), we’re just not getting the results.”

Record needs to change

If Wick are to get through, they’ll have to end a 15-game winless run against Brora which stretches back to July 2015.

Anderson – who was part of the Academy side which won the North of Scotland Cup in 2015 – is determined to try to change that record.

The player, who returned to Wick from Rothes in the summer, added: “It’s been a while since we beat them, which is crazy really.

“I don’t think I managed to beat Brora when I was at Rothes either.

“I’m desperate to try to change that and it’s a cup game as well, which adds to it.

“Everyone knows the opportunity that’s there in cup competitions – if you can get through then there’s the chance to potentially win something.

“The cups are our best chance of having success and this is the only one we’re still in, so it makes it extra important.”

Cattachs have confidence

Meanwhile, Brora boss Craig Campbell believes previous form counts for little when it comes to this encounter.

But the Dudgeon Park gaffer is hoping his charges – who have lost just once in eight games – can turn in a display good enough to reach round two.

The Cattachs won the Highland League Cup for the first time in 2016 and want to go all the way again.

Campbell said: “The form book goes out the window in a derby game like this.

“I’d imagine they’ll set up to try to frustrate us.

“We put in a good performance last weekend (4-0 win v Turriff) in difficult conditions and we go into the game with confidence looking to progress to the next round.

“The cups are always important for ourselves and always tournaments we want to win.

“Having lost the North of Scotland Cup final earlier in the season, we would like to make up for that in this competition.

“But we can only take it one game at a time and we need to try to get past Wick first and see how far we can go.”

Team news from across the first round

Elsewhere in the first round, holders Rothes start their trophy defence against Deveronvale at Princess Royal Park.

The Speysiders are missing Craig Cormack, Paul MacLeod, Wayne Mackintosh, Allen MacKenzie and Sean Linden, but Greg Morrison returns having been out since August with an ankle ligament injury.

Buckie Thistle are without injured trio Adam MacLeod, Callum Murray and Declan Milne for Nairn County’s visit to Station Park.

Nairn are still missing Cohen Ramsay, Fraser Dingwall, Callum Maclean, Calum Howarth and Liam Shewan.

Clachnacuddin have David Aitchison back from injury, but Ross Logan is out, meanwhile, opponents Strathspey Thistle are at full strength for their trip to Grant Street Park.