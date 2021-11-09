Charity to benefit from goals scored in GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup

Cancer support charity Maggies is banking on a bumper weekend of goals in the first round of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

Tournament sponsors GPH have promised to donate £40 to Maggies for every goal scored in this season’s Highland League Cup.

The first round is played on Saturday and features a number of interesting ties.

Holders Rothes start their trophy defence at Deveronvale, Wick Academy host Brora Rangers in a north derby, Inverurie Locos face Huntly in an Aberdeenshire derby and Formartine United host Brechin City.

Elsewhere, Fraserburgh travel to Keith, Forres Mechanics tackle Turriff United, Clachnacuddin welcome Strathspey Thistle to Grant Street Park and Nairn County make the trip to Buckie Thistle.

GPH have more initiatives planned for later rounds of the tournament and the firm, which has branches in Inverurie, Stonehaven, Ellon and Westhill, has also arranged for bucket collections to take place at the eight first round ties.

‘We are incredibly grateful’

Managing director Grant Shewan said: “The company celebrates its 40th anniversary next spring, and we wanted to mark it by showing our support for the community and the great work that goes on at Maggie’s Centres across the country.

“By donating £40 for each goal, we are hoping that will not only lead to high-scoring entertaining matches for supporters to enjoy, but also provide a great cash boost to Maggie’s.

“We don’t want to be a passive sponsor and just put our name to the trophy.

“We are committed to the communities we operate in and if supporting fantastic a charity like Maggie’s in any way helps those affected by cancer, as well as their families, then we will be delighted.”

Richard Stewart, centre fundraising manager at Maggie’s Aberdeen, added: “We are incredibly grateful to GPH Builders Merchants for the support, and look forward to seeing lots of goals scored.

“We rely on donations to run all of our centres and, without the initiatives like this, we wouldn’t be able to provide the services we do to those affected by cancer, as well as their families.”

Highland League president George Manson said: “The first round of any cup competition is always an exciting time, with all teams having designs on lifting the trophy.

“However, with this fantastic gesture from GPH Builders Merchants, there is added reason for our teams to go for goals, and I’m sure the fans will be willing them on to find the back of the net.”

The draw for the second round of the competition takes place on Thursday, November 18 at Maggie’s Highlands in Inverness.