Andy Hunter has point to prove after Inverurie exit

Andy Hunter feels he has a point to prove at Breedon Highland League level after leaving Inverurie Locos.

The striker’s eight-and-a-half year stint at Harlaw Park came to an end last week having been on the transfer list since August.

Hunter has not yet signed for another club but has had interest from Highland League and Junior sides.

The 28-year-old said: “I’ll be speaking to clubs in the coming days and I’ll see how things progress from there.

“I’ve had interest from both Highland League and Junior clubs and I’ll see how things go.

“Wherever I go I want to prove myself and if it is in the Highland League then I think I’ve got a point to prove.

“Wherever I go next I’m looking for a challenge and to be competitive at a good level.”

Striker has good memories

Hunter netted 90 goals during his time with Locos and helped the Garioch side win the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield twice.

He was placed on the transfer list in August shortly before the arrival of Richard Hastings as manager, having previously been transfer listed last season.

Although there has been interest in Hunter in recent months he didn’t join another club before reaching an agreement with Inverurie last week to leave as a free agent.

Looking back on his time at Harlaw Park Hunter has fond memories.

He added: “It (his departure) has dragged on, teams had offers accepted, but I wanted to leave on my own accord and sign for who I wanted to sign for.

“I don’t have anything bad to say about my time at Inverurie Locos, it’s been an enjoyable time.

“How things ended has maybe been a bit confusing because I was put on the transfer list the day before the new manager came in.

“But I’ve got a lot of good memories of my time at Inverurie and it has been good playing for the club.

“I’d like to thank Inverurie for the time I spent at the club and the good times I had there.”