Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Andy Hunter has point to prove after Inverurie exit

By Callum Law
November 16, 2021, 6:00 am
Andy Hunter left Inverurie Locos last week
Andy Hunter left Inverurie Locos last week

Andy Hunter feels he has a point to prove at Breedon Highland League level after leaving Inverurie Locos.

The striker’s eight-and-a-half year stint at Harlaw Park came to an end last week having been on the transfer list since August.

Hunter has not yet signed for another club but has had interest from Highland League and Junior sides.

The 28-year-old said: “I’ll be speaking to clubs in the coming days and I’ll see how things progress from there.

“I’ve had interest from both Highland League and Junior clubs and I’ll see how things go.

“Wherever I go I want to prove myself and if it is in the Highland League then I think I’ve got a point to prove.

“Wherever I go next I’m looking for a challenge and to be competitive at a good level.”

Striker has good memories

Hunter netted 90 goals during his time with Locos and helped the Garioch side win the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield twice.

He was placed on the transfer list in August shortly before the arrival of Richard Hastings as manager, having previously been transfer listed last season.

Although there has been interest in Hunter in recent months he didn’t join another club before reaching an agreement with Inverurie last week to leave as a free agent.

Looking back on his time at Harlaw Park Hunter has fond memories.

Andy Hunter, centre, with Martin Bavidge, left, and Ross Anderson after Inverurie’s Aberdeenshire Shield success in 2016

He added: “It (his departure) has dragged on, teams had offers accepted, but I wanted to leave on my own accord and sign for who I wanted to sign for.

“I don’t have anything bad to say about my time at Inverurie Locos, it’s been an enjoyable time.

“How things ended has maybe been a bit confusing because I was put on the transfer list the day before the new manager came in.

“But I’ve got a lot of good memories of my time at Inverurie and it has been good playing for the club.

“I’d like to thank Inverurie for the time I spent at the club and the good times I had there.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]