Richard Hastings reckons trio who signed new deals can help Inverurie Locos win silverware

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Richard Hastings reckons trio who signed new deals can help Inverurie Locos win silverware

By Callum Law
November 17, 2021, 5:00 pm
Inverurie manager Richard Hastings is thrilled Greg Mitchell, Mark Souter and Andy Reid have extended their contracts
Inverurie manager Richard Hastings is thrilled Greg Mitchell, Mark Souter and Andy Reid have extended their contracts

Inverurie Locos boss Richard Hastings believes Greg Mitchell, Andy Reid and Mark Souter have a big part to play in bringing silverware back to Harlaw Park.

Goalkeeper Reid and defenders Souter and Mitchell signed contract extensions until 2025 earlier this week.

Manager Hastings believes they will be important players for the Railwaymen going forward as he strives to win the club’s first trophy since the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield in season 2016-17.

He said: “Winning trophies is something that gets talked about. The three boys have been at the club a long time and they’ve picked up silverware in that time.

“But they would admit they perhaps should have won more and there’s always a hunger and desire.

“Nobody wants to just be mediocre, there has to be a challenge and things that we strive for.

“The club is striving to achieve things and it’s about keeping the right people here and working tirelessly to try to achieve things.”

Hastings wants to build from the back

Since being appointed Inverurie manager in August, Hastings has been impressed with the contributions of Reid, Mitchell and Souter.

Goalkeeper Reid is in his 13th season with the club and has made almost 400 appearances.

Vice-captain Mitchell is in his ninth season with the Garioch side and has made 228 appearances.

Souter is in his 11th season at Harlaw Park and has featured on 238 occasions.

Hastings added: “When you come into a new club you have to assess the squad and since I’ve come in I’ve been impressed with the whole squad.

NEW DEALS ALIVE UNTIL TWENTY FIVE!Simply wonderful news coming out of Harlaw Park this evening with the veritable…

Posted by Inverurie Loco Works FC – Official Facebook Site on Tuesday, 16 November 2021

“The three of them have played a major part for me.

“I want to build from the back and have a solid foundation for the team to play off and those three have been standouts.

“We wanted to extend their deals and show the club’s appreciation for them.

“We’re delighted to be able to extend their contracts and they’re big players for us on and off the park.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]