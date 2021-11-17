Richard Hastings reckons trio who signed new deals can help Inverurie Locos win silverware

Inverurie Locos boss Richard Hastings believes Greg Mitchell, Andy Reid and Mark Souter have a big part to play in bringing silverware back to Harlaw Park.

Goalkeeper Reid and defenders Souter and Mitchell signed contract extensions until 2025 earlier this week.

Manager Hastings believes they will be important players for the Railwaymen going forward as he strives to win the club’s first trophy since the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield in season 2016-17.

He said: “Winning trophies is something that gets talked about. The three boys have been at the club a long time and they’ve picked up silverware in that time.

“But they would admit they perhaps should have won more and there’s always a hunger and desire.

“Nobody wants to just be mediocre, there has to be a challenge and things that we strive for.

“The club is striving to achieve things and it’s about keeping the right people here and working tirelessly to try to achieve things.”

Hastings wants to build from the back

Since being appointed Inverurie manager in August, Hastings has been impressed with the contributions of Reid, Mitchell and Souter.

Goalkeeper Reid is in his 13th season with the club and has made almost 400 appearances.

Vice-captain Mitchell is in his ninth season with the Garioch side and has made 228 appearances.

Souter is in his 11th season at Harlaw Park and has featured on 238 occasions.

Hastings added: “When you come into a new club you have to assess the squad and since I’ve come in I’ve been impressed with the whole squad.

“The three of them have played a major part for me.

“I want to build from the back and have a solid foundation for the team to play off and those three have been standouts.

“We wanted to extend their deals and show the club’s appreciation for them.

“We’re delighted to be able to extend their contracts and they’re big players for us on and off the park.”