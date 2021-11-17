Seven-up Rothes spoil Gordon Connelly’s dug-out bow at Forres Mechanics

Gordon Connelly’s managerial career at Forres Mechanics resumed with a 7-0 defeat at home to Rothes tonight.

The clinical result puts Ross Jack’s side into second spot, three points behind Fraserburgh, having played one match more.

First half goals from Jack Brown and Gary Kerr had the visitors on their way to victory after a lively first 45 minutes.

On-loan Caley Jags Lewis Hyde added a third before Brown notched his second of the night then Aidan Wilson got in on the act to add further gloss.

There was still time for Michael Finnis to head home number six and Alan Pollock’s deflected effort taking it to seven.

Charlie Rowley’s epic 11-and-a-half years in charge of the Cans Cans came to an end on Saturday as they beat Turriff 2-1 in the Highland League Cup, while holders Rothes progressed thanks to a 4-2 win at Deveronvale.

It was back to the business of getting league points on board, with Rothes determined to stay in the title chase and the eighth-placed hosts aiming to drive down the nine-point advantage Formartine United have over them.

New management in place at Mosset

Former Forres player/manager Connelly was confirmed as Rowley’s successor on Monday and he brings in former Rothes boss Steven MacDonald and Clach manager Brian Macleod to assist him.

Connelly, who has carried out scouting work at Brechin City this season, is delighted to get back into the hot-seat and will want to add to the League Cup he won for the Mosset Parker almost 20 years ago.

In their last league match, earlier this month, Rothes blew the championship chase open by winning 2-1 at leaders Fraserburgh and Forres were 5-2 victors at Huntly.

This was the first league meeting between these teams this term, although Rothes were 3-0 winners here in August in the North of Scotland Cup.

Both teams set out on the front foot early on, with Forres having early efforts from Paul Brindle and Dale Wood give them confidence.

Good start…then two Rothes goals

Rothes were slick, but finding their opponents well organised and snapping at their heels.

Yet, from their first chance of note, Jack’s side took the lead on 24 minutes.

A surge down the right from Alan Pollock saw him guide the ball into the box and Jack Brown was ideally placed to tuck the shot into the net.

Home keeper Ruardhri Nicol gathered a looping header from Ben Johnstone not long after the opener to ensure no double damage.

Forres were pressing, but lacking the killer pass or touch where it mattered most and Rothes punished them four minutes before the break when Kerr broke free from a midfield tussle and finished without fuss.

Second half goal flurry for Rothes

The match was put out of reach on 66 minutes when Hyde was picked out in the box by Pollock and he tucked his shot beyond Nicol for the third.

Brown netted his second goal when his shot off the ground had too much for the keeper.

With 13 minutes to go, substitute Wilson slotted an angled shot into the net to enhance the scoreline further.

A Finnis header and a deflected Pollock drive compounded the home misery.

This Saturday, Forres host front-runners Fraserburgh, while Rothes are at home to seventh-placed Formartine United.