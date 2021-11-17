Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Seven-up Rothes spoil Gordon Connelly’s dug-out bow at Forres Mechanics

By Paul Chalk
November 17, 2021, 9:53 pm
New Forres Mechanics manager Gordon Connelly
Gordon Connelly’s managerial career at Forres Mechanics resumed with a 7-0 defeat at home to Rothes tonight.

The clinical result puts Ross Jack’s side into second spot, three points behind Fraserburgh, having played one match more.

First half goals from Jack Brown and Gary Kerr had the visitors on their way to victory after a lively first 45 minutes.

On-loan Caley Jags Lewis Hyde added a third before Brown notched his second of the night then Aidan Wilson got in on the act to add further gloss.

There was still time for Michael Finnis to head home number six and Alan Pollock’s deflected effort taking it to seven.

Rothes forward Jack Brown scores the opener.

Charlie Rowley’s epic 11-and-a-half years in charge of the Cans Cans came to an end on Saturday as they beat Turriff 2-1 in the Highland League Cup, while holders Rothes progressed thanks to a 4-2 win at Deveronvale.

It was back to the business of getting league points on board, with Rothes determined to stay in the title chase and the eighth-placed hosts aiming to drive down the nine-point advantage Formartine United have over them.

New management in place at Mosset

Former Forres player/manager Connelly was confirmed as Rowley’s successor on Monday and he brings in former Rothes boss Steven MacDonald and Clach manager Brian Macleod to assist him.

Connelly, who has carried out scouting work at Brechin City this season, is delighted to get back into the hot-seat and will want to add to the League Cup he won for the Mosset Parker almost 20 years ago.

In their last league match, earlier this month, Rothes blew the championship chase open by winning 2-1 at leaders Fraserburgh and Forres were 5-2 victors at Huntly.

This was the first league meeting between these teams this term, although Rothes were 3-0 winners here in August in the North of Scotland Cup.

Rothes striker Gary Kerr, left, holds off Forres Mechanics’ Martin Groat.

Both teams set out on the front foot early on, with Forres having early efforts from Paul Brindle and Dale Wood give them confidence.

Good start…then two Rothes goals

Rothes were slick, but finding their opponents well organised and snapping at their heels.

Yet, from their first chance of note, Jack’s side took the lead on 24 minutes.

A surge down the right from Alan Pollock saw him guide the ball into the box and Jack Brown was ideally placed to tuck the shot into the net.

Home keeper Ruardhri Nicol gathered a looping header from Ben Johnstone not long after the opener to ensure no double damage.

Jack Brown is congratulated by Rothes team-mates Fraser Robertson, Alan Pollock and Gary Kerr
Forres were pressing, but lacking the killer pass or touch where it mattered most and Rothes punished them four minutes before the break when Kerr broke free from a midfield tussle and finished without fuss.

Second half goal flurry for Rothes

The match was put out of reach on 66 minutes when Hyde was picked out in the box by Pollock and he tucked his shot beyond Nicol for the third.

Brown netted his second goal when his shot off the ground had too much for the keeper.

With 13 minutes to go, substitute Wilson slotted an angled shot into the net to enhance the scoreline further.

A Finnis header and a deflected Pollock drive compounded the home misery.

This Saturday, Forres host front-runners Fraserburgh, while Rothes are at home to seventh-placed Formartine United.

