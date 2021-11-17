Brechin cruise to victory at Turriff to close the gap at the top of the Highland League

Brechin City moved to within three points of Highland League leaders Fraserburgh following a 5-0 win at Turriff United.

Four of the goals came in a whirlwind opening half hour as Andy Kirk’s side effectively ended this one as a contest thanks to a ruthless display of finishing.

The title contenders arrived at The Haughs in good form and they needed just three minutes to open the scoring as Maksym Kucheriavyi ran clear of the Turriff defence to fire low past David Dey.

It was one-way traffic towards the Turriff goal following the early opener but the next chance fell to the home side in their first foray into Brechin territory but full back Murray Esson saw his low drive tipped away at the near post by Jack Wills.

Brechin responded with a chance of their own as Julian Wade beat the offside trap but he fired just wide of Dey’s left post.

The visitors carried the greater threat and their early play was rewarded with a second goal in the 21st minute as captain Iain Davidson fired home after the Turriff defence had failed to clear Michael Paton’s corner.

The confidence in the visitors was clear and they made it 3-0 in the 28th minute in spectacular fashion. Kucheriavyi saw his free kick blocked by the Turriff wall but the ball was played out wide to Marc Scott.

He cut inside from the right past two Turriff players before firing a terrific angled shot high into the net.

Turriff were reeling and the relentless visitors took full advantage as Wade made it 4-0 before the half hour mark when he converted Scott’s cross from close range.

The second half was a more competitive affair but Jack Milne squandered a great chance to make it 5-0 for the visitors on the hour mark when he fired Kieran Inglis’ cross wide.

Having watched his side ship four goals in the opening half hour United manager Dean Donaldson will look to take the positives from a more resilient showing in the second half.

But this was undoubtedly Brechin’s night in what was an assured display and they rounded off a fine night’s work when substitute David Cox slotted home the fifth in stoppage time.