Queens boss Allan Johnston highlights Shane Sutherland as key man in Caley Jags’ side

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Queens boss Allan Johnston highlights Shane Sutherland as key man in Caley Jags’ side

By Paul Chalk
November 21, 2021, 5:00 pm
Allan Johnston, the Queen of the South manager.
Allan Johnston, the Queen of the South manager.

Queen of the South boss Allan Johnston described Shane Sutherland as a ‘game-changer’ as Caley Thistle scored a 2-1 Championship win at Palmerston on Friday.

Billy Mckay’s double, including a first half penalty, helped ICT post their first victory in six matches, putting them third in the table currently, one point behind Kilmarnock and Raith Rovers.

For Johnston, it was the efforts of Sutherland, who had been sidelined over the last four matches, which caught the eye of the Doonhamers manager who saw his team drop to the foot of the table by Saturday night.

He said: “We’re not going to play against the quality of Inverness every week. They are a good team and they are up there challenging for a reason.

Caley Thistle striker Shane Sutherland has been sidelined during the team’s recent barren run of results.

“They are solid at the back and I think Shane Sutherland coming back was important. You can see how much they’ve missed him in recent games. He’s a game-changer.

“We didn’t deserve the win the game. We didn’t do enough. Inverness have good players who caused us problems. Physically, they bullied us for the majority of the game.

“They are a big, strong team and we have to ensure we stand up better to that.

“We conceded cheap goals. We need to tighten up defensively. You can’t afford one long pass to come through the middle (for the penalty).

Queen of the South’s Roberto Nditi brings down Roddy MacGregor for the Caley Jags penalty which was scored in the first half by Billy Mckay.

“We don’t win the header, they got in behind us and it’s a rash challenge (from Roberto Ndtiti) and that means you’re chasing games again, rather than making sure we’re defensively solid and building a base from there.

“When you start chasing things, it makes it easier for Inverness to get in between and start passing it.

“Credit to the boys, they kept going, but I don’t feel we did enough to warrant anything from the game.”

Younger lads need to learn, says boss

Johnston knows experience is not something he’s got a lot of at Queens, but he reckons the players still need to learn fast as they toil at the wrong end of the division.

He added: “We’re a young team, but we have to handle it. That’s part and parcel of football and no one will give you a result.

Billy Mckay celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 for ICT at Queen of the South.

“We have to make sure we turn things around and that only comes by working harder. We’re more than capable of doing it and just need to stand up and be counted when results don’t go your way.”

Cove clash is tough one for Queens

This Saturday, League One high-flyers Cove Rangers host Queens in the third round of the Scottish Cup and Johnston is wary of Paul Hartley’s side.

He said: “It is always a hard game, whether it’s the league or Scottish Cup. While it will be good to get a rest from the league, Cove will be a tough one.

“They have good some really good players and we won’t be taking them lightly. We need an improvement from Friday.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]