Home News Moray

Planning roundup: Bid for commercial kitchen in Forres Enterprise Park, change of use for Lossiemouth theatre and plans to extend quarry

By Sean McAngus
November 22, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: November 22, 2021, 6:36 am
Commercial kitchen could be coming to Forres Enterprise Park..

Here we look at some of the standout planning applications submitted to Moray Council in the last two weeks.

There is a commercial kitchen planned for a Moray business park, followed by changes in use of Lossiemouth theatre and Garmouth hairdressers.

Bid for commercial kitchen at Forres Enterprise Park

A Scottish Government development agency is seeking a commercial kitchen for a unit in a Moray business park.

Highlands and Islands Enterprise has submitted an application to change the use of the unit at Horizon Scotland in Forres Enterprise Park from class 4, a business, to class 5, a commercial kitchen.

A ventilation system will also be installed.

The permission is sought for two years to allow the business to grow and then move into a suitably-sized premises elsewhere on the enterprise park.

Intention to extend quarry in Keith

Tarmac Caledonia Limited has submitted a proposal of application notice for further excavations at a two hectare site at Cairdshill quarry, near Keith.

The site around a mile to the south east of the town, would release two million tonnes of quartzite over a 40 year period.

Last week, councillors on the planning and regulatory services committee sought more information on how a proposed extension of a Keith quarry can meet carbon reduction targets.

‘Equipment used will add to emissions’

Elgin North councillor Frank Brown said: “This proposal will release two million tonnes of quartzite over a 40 year period. That is a lot of material.

“Digging it out will release a considerable degree of carbon, and the equipment used will add to emissions.

“I’d be hopeful in the application when we see it, will pay due regard for the need to achieve carbon zero and how they will address this.”

Moray Council headquarters.

While committee chairman David Bremner said that concerns would be passed back to the applicant.

He stressed that the need to reduce emissions would become increasingly important regarding future proposals.

Quartzite is used for counter tops and roofing tiles as it looks like marble and has similar properties to granite.

Lossie theatre to be turned into community and nursery centre

Plans have been submitted to change the use of Warehouse Theatre in Lossiemouth into a nursery and community centre.

The application is by Elgin based architects Wittets Limited on behalf of  Ms Y Murray.

Warehouse Theatre which could be changed into nursery and community centre.

The facility on Pigaveny Quay previously provided a first-class live venue in Moray offering a wide variety of high quality entertainment.

It was also available for private hire for such as business meetings, training events, seminars and classes.

Garmouth hairdressers becomes base for church services

In Garmouth, a former hairdressers Etticut will be transformed into a room for church services.

This comes after an application submitted by Mr and Mrs Gary and Emmagene Allerton was given the green light.

In the past, the property on Church Street has also been a shop.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

