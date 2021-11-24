Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brora’s Martin Maclean keen to make up for lost time after injury absence

By Callum Law
November 24, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: November 24, 2021, 1:42 pm
Brora Rangers midfielder Martin Maclean is back from injury
Martin Maclean is eager to start contributing to the Brora Rangers cause again after three months on the sidelines.

The midfielder has returned after an Achilles problem sustained in mid-August.

Since joining the Cattachs in 2012 Maclean has rarely been sidelined by injury and hasn’t enjoyed this spell out of action.

The 30-year-old said: “I think that’s the longest I’ve been out with injury so I’ve been quite lucky over the years.

“Hopefully that will be the last one for a while because as you get older they take longer to recover from.

“I didn’t realise at the time that it would take quite so long to recover.

“It’s quite frustrating when you’re not involved, but I’m back now.

“Once I got injured the team started winning again – so I’m not sure what that says about me.

“But once Craig Campbell took over a few more players came in and we started winning again and built up good momentum.

“There have been a couple of setbacks along the way and it was frustrating for me personally when you’re stuck on the sidelines going to watch.”

Maclean wants to keep Cattachs in title hunt

During Maclean’s injury absence Craig Campbell was appointed as permanent successor to Steven Mackay, who stepped down as Brora manager in August.

Maclean is keen to be involved under the new boss after making his comeback as a substitute against Wick Academy 10 days ago.

He is also determined to help Brora compete in the Breedon Highland League title race.

The Sutherland side are currently fifth in the table, seven points behind leaders Fraserburgh with a game in hand.

He added: “I’m trying to get my fitness back up to a good level and keep getting more minutes.

“But the boys in my position are playing really well and the team is winning so it won’t be easy to get back in the team.

Brora Rangers manager Craig Campbell

“I’ll keep working hard and trying to get more minutes.

“I’ve not really been able to contribute since Craig Campbell and Neil Macdonald took charge.

“But the team’s winning every week and we’re keeping the pressure on the teams above and keeping the gap as small as possible.

“There’s a lot of teams there who can take points off each other and I don’t think there’s one team that will run away with it like what has happened in the past.

“The Rothes result against Fraserburgh helped a few teams and I think it will be exciting until the end of the season.”

