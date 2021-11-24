Highland League: Formartine come from behind to defeat Keith

Formartine United came from behind to defeat Keith 2-1 in an entertaining Breedon Highland League encounter at Kynoch Park.

Ryan Robertson had put the Maroons ahead in the first half, but Tyler Mykyta’s stunning equaliser and Johnny Crawford’s penalty – which was disputed by the home side – gave United victory.

The success ends a three-game winless run for Formartine, who remain seventh in the Highland League, while the Maroons’ losing streak is now six matches.

Maroons make first half breakthrough

It was the visitors who started brightly in the early stages and they had the first decent attempt when Tyler Mykyta skipped past a defender following Kevin Hanratty’s corner, but shot over.

At the other end Przemyslaw Nawrocki was almost through on goal from Matthew Tough’s flick on.

Shortly before the quarter hour mark Hanratty’s cross cum shot from the left flank was only parried by Maroons goalkeeper Jamie Shingler, but Mykyta lifted the rebound over the crossbar.

Although Formartine had started brightly it was Keith who took the lead in the 20th minute.

Rhys Thomas’ free-kick from the right broke for Tough at the back post and although United goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald blocked his effort Robertson was on hand to slam home the rebound.

Two minutes after going ahead the home side should have doubled their advantage.

Michael Selfridge’s header released Nawrocki, but with only Macdonald to beat the striker shot straight at the goalkeeper.

Falling behind had knocked Formartine out of their stride and their only other effort of the first period was a glancing header from Stuart Smith which drifted harmlessly wide.

Three minutes before the interval Nawrocki had another chance after Kieran Mooney’s pass picked him out, but Macdonald made a brilliant save to keep out the shot from 14 yards.

From the corner which followed United didn’t clear their lines and Nizam Abdulkarim’s cross found the sliding Selfridge, but his effort hit the side-netting.

Visitors reply

Formartine started the second half strongly as they tried to get back on terms.

Four minutes after the restart Mykyta found space on the right side of the area but lashed his shot over the top.

On 57 minutes Hanratty worked Shingler with a curling effort from the edge of the area, but the custodian was equal to it.

Shortly after Hanratty weaved his way to the bye-line but his low cross evaded everyone in the middle.

But it was Mykyta who hauled Formartine level in the 59th minute with a stunning left-footed free-kick from the right side which flashed into the top left corner of the net.

United continued to press and Johnny Crawford passed up a glorious opportunity to put them in front with 20 minutes left.

Mykyta’s cross picked out the defender inside the six-yard box, but Crawford completely miscued his shot and it drifted off target.

A minute later the Pitmedden side went close again when Smith’s header from Daniel Park’s corner bounced back off the crossbar.

Keith didn’t possess the same threat in the second period, but in the closing stages Abdulkarim had a shot deflected narrowly wide.

With 12 minutes remaining Formartine netted the winner with Crawford scoring a penalty which was awarded by referee Duncan Nicolson when Park went down after going shoulder to shoulder with Thomas.