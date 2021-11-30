Andrew Macrae aiming for more success with Brora after signing new deal

Andrew Macrae is hoping to enjoy more Breedon Highland League title glory with Brora Rangers after committing his future to the club.

The attacker has penned a contract extension to stay with the Cattachs until the summer of 2024.

Macrae joined Brora from Forres Mechanics in October 2019 and helped them win the title in the Covid-19 shortened 2019-20 and 2020-21 campaigns.

At present the Sutherland side are four points behind league leaders Fraserburgh.

Macrae, 23, said: “I’ve enjoyed it with Brora, it was really good when I first came and then unfortunately Covid arrived and it’s been a bit stop-start since then.

“This season we had a bad start but since then we’ve done well and everyone wants to be here and wants to win.

“Some of the boys have said it’s what it was like five or six years ago with a good group of lads who are in it together.

“Hopefully that shows on the pitch – it has recently – and hopefully we can go on to win the league.

“We’re only four points behind Fraserburgh and it’s tight at the top.

“I think the majority of the squad is signed up for the next year or two which is really good.

“You see it sometimes when players are out of contract that it can disrupt the changing room.

“But with everyone tied up we’ve got a good core and if everyone stays fit then I think we can do really well.

“It’s only James Wallace that’s injured just now.”

Cattachs have a solid core

Macrae was one of four players to sign new contracts with Brora at the weekend.

Jordan MacRae also signed until 2024 with Martin Maclean and Gregor MacDonald also penning extensions until the summer of 2025.

Macrae, who is set to return to action following a cracked rib, added: “It was an easy decision for me to stay at Brora.

“We didn’t start the season very well and there was a lot of players out of contract and the mood around the camp wasn’t that good.

“But things have changed with Craig Campbell and Neil Macdonald taking over and everyone wants to be here and everyone wants to succeed.

“When they offered me the deal it was a no-brainer to the commit to the club for the next two years.

“It’s good that Jordan MacRae, Martin Maclean and Gregor MacDonald have signed new deals as well.”