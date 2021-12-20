Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Buckie Thistle and Keith bosses have no complaints despite fixture being postponed 15 minutes before kick-off

By Dave Edwards
December 20, 2021, 6:00 am
The Kynoch Park surface failed a late pitch inspection.
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart had no complaints, despite his side’s match against Keith being called off only 15 minutes before kick-off.

Referee Greig Souter deemed the Kynoch Park surface unplayable as both sides had almost completed their pre-match warm-ups.

Stewart said: “We told the referee that we would play the game, and no matter what happened – win, lose or draw – we would have no complaints. Keith said the same but now I think he made the right decision to call it off.

“There were quite a few hard patches all over the pitch and, taking the players safety into consideration, I think the correct decision was made to postpone the game.”

Referee Greig Souter was concerned about the possibility of a player suffering a serious injury. Picture by Scott Baxter

Keith manager Craig Ewen said: “It was a difficult one for the referee as both teams were willing to give it a go but there was a concern with some hard areas on the pitch.

“The referee was concerned about the possibility of a serious injury so from a safety aspect he’s probably made the right decision.

“It is a bit of a sore one as both teams were ready to play the game.

“It was a real shame that a festive derby in front of what looked like was going to be a big crowd had had to be postponed.”

The match was one of five Highland League matches to be postponed on Saturday.

The game of the day between title challengers Brora Rangers and leaders Fraserburgh at Dudgeon Park was called off due to a frozen pitch.

Fort William v Formartine (at North Lodge Park), Strathspey v Forres and Turriff v Inverurie Locos also failed pitch inspections.

 

