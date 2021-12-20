Buckie Thistle and Keith bosses have no complaints despite fixture being postponed 15 minutes before kick-off

An error occurred. Please try again.

Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart had no complaints, despite his side’s match against Keith being called off only 15 minutes before kick-off.

Referee Greig Souter deemed the Kynoch Park surface unplayable as both sides had almost completed their pre-match warm-ups.

Stewart said: “We told the referee that we would play the game, and no matter what happened – win, lose or draw – we would have no complaints. Keith said the same but now I think he made the right decision to call it off.

“There were quite a few hard patches all over the pitch and, taking the players safety into consideration, I think the correct decision was made to postpone the game.”

Keith manager Craig Ewen said: “It was a difficult one for the referee as both teams were willing to give it a go but there was a concern with some hard areas on the pitch.

“The referee was concerned about the possibility of a serious injury so from a safety aspect he’s probably made the right decision.

“It is a bit of a sore one as both teams were ready to play the game.

“It was a real shame that a festive derby in front of what looked like was going to be a big crowd had had to be postponed.”

The match was one of five Highland League matches to be postponed on Saturday.

The game of the day between title challengers Brora Rangers and leaders Fraserburgh at Dudgeon Park was called off due to a frozen pitch.

Fort William v Formartine (at North Lodge Park), Strathspey v Forres and Turriff v Inverurie Locos also failed pitch inspections.