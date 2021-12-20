Gordon Highlander urges veterans to reach out to SSAFA for help as living costs rise

A former Gordon Highlander is urging veterans to reach out for help this festive period amid soaring fuel and food costs.

Armed forces charity SSAFA (the Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Families Association) is witnessing more veterans struggling to make ends meet following the Covid-19 pandemic and rise in household living costs, such as heating and rent.

It comes as Citizens Advice Scotland revealed yesterday that 36% of people find their bills unaffordable – with 56% specifically cutting back on food as a result.

The Press and Journal, Evening Express and Original 106 is working to highlight the help that is out there, and debunk some of the myths around food poverty, as part of the Big Christmas Food Appeal.

SSAFA is ready to help, either through the Boeing Crisis Fund or the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation, and Grampian chairman Mike Taitt is keen people in the north and north-east know they do not need to struggle alone.

“Veterans are proud and sometimes reluctant to reach out for help but I would ask them to please get in touch with SSAFA and not suffer in silence,” Mr Taitt said. “Our caseworkers are very experienced and are there to help with financial problems and other issues.”

‘They should not have to struggle through Christmas’

The Boeing Crisis Fund, which was set up as a direct response to Covid-19, enables SSAFA to provide quick and urgent assistance in the form of food vouchers, white goods such as cookers or support with rent. Last year, more than £60,500 was distributed among 387 individuals and families.

Meanwhile the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation, set up in 2008, provides essential items such as food, clothing, rent and debt relief, and since the pandemic began a total of £45,544 has been given out to struggling members of the armed forces community.

The charity also delivers hampers and gifts to veterans and their families over the festive period.

Over the last two years SSAFA has distributed more than £377,000 to support families – of which £25,000 has gone to help families in the north-east put food on the table.

Mr Taitt urged the wider community to do what they can to support the armed forces community.

“To the public I would urge you to please give generously to support veterans and their families who have given so much to their country,” he said.

“They should not have to struggle through Christmas with household bills and other expenses. Food poverty is a real issue and your generosity can make all the difference.”

‘I was in serious arrears’

One north-east veteran who has received help from SSAFA praised the charity for getting his life back on track.

He served in Northern Ireland and Iraq, but struggled to adjust to civilian life – splitting up from his wife and children, and moving to a rural council house some distance from them.

He said: “I was in serious arrears with rent and I couldn’t afford repairs on my car which meant that I had difficulty getting to work.

“I didn’t really know where to turn for help. I applied for Universal Credit but was told that I was not eligible because I had an armed forces pension. I had never had to claim for anything in my life, and as a soldier I’m a proud man and never wanted to ask for help but then I was put in touch with SSAFA and they were a real lifesaver.

“A caseworker was appointed by the local branch and he helped me prepare an application for assistance to various military charities. Within quite a short time I was given the financial assistance which meant I could pay off my rent arrears and get my car repaired.”

Army veteran Derek Taylor also knows the challenges surrounding food poverty and financial hardship.

As Britain went into the first lockdown, his first concern was how he was going to feed his four children.

Self-employed for less than a year, the former corporal in the Fusiliers was not able to access any of the Covid-19 support from the government, including the furlough scheme.

‘Don’t be too proud’

He said: “I just didn’t know how I was going to pay for anything. I was walking around my house aimlessly, and then just sitting in my living room on the edge of my seat staring at the walls because I was lost.”

Again, he applied for Universal Credit but was told he was not eligible to receive these funds because of his armed forces pension.

After mentioning the hardships he was facing, Mr Taylor began receiving support through an NHS Veteran’s mental health service and before long his psychiatrist put him in touch with SSAFA.

He does not believe he would still be here today if not for the charity’s support.

Mr Taylor, from Warwickshire, added: “I have never had to claim for anything in my life, and as a soldier, I’m a proud man.

“It took 10 days from me being utterly lost to knowing I could get by again. My rent was paid, and my caseworker also gave me £450 for food and supplies. I was then able to use my pension to pay my bills and even managed to buy pyjamas for my children – that was amazing.

“If I didn’t speak to SSAFA when I did, there is a chance I wouldn’t be here now. I know many veterans and soldiers who have committed suicide because of trivial things like debt and not knowing who to turn to.

“Don’t be too proud or think they won’t understand. They are brilliant and know how to put you back on your feet and give you direction.”

For help, visit ssafa.org.uk/get-help/forcesline for a confidential webchat or 0800 260 6767, 9am-5.30pm Monday-Friday.