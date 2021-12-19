Nairn County pick up first home league win of the season as Rothes falter

An error occurred. Please try again.

Nairn County claimed their first home win of the Breedon Highland League campaign by coming from behind to defeat Rothes 3-2.

The Station Park side’s five previous wins this term against Keith, Huntly, Strathspey, Turriff and Deveronvale had all come away from home.

But Nairn have proved a difficult obstacle to overcome for Rothes this season, having drawn at Mackessack Park earlier in the season.

Nairn assistant manager Michael Rae said: “We drew 2-2 at their place earlier in the season but we went one better this time around in what was a pretty good game of football in which both sides created lots of chances.

“We definitely didn’t deserve to lose the game and to take four points out of six against a top side like Rothes is very pleasing.”

The home side caught Rothes cold when Ciaran Young gave Nairn County a first minute lead with a clinical six-yard finish but Rothes levelled shortly after the restart when Ryan McRitchie’s looping back-post header found the back of the net.

Former County striker Gary Kerr turned the game on its head six minutes later when his effort wrong-footed County keeper Dylan Maclean.

However, Nairn battled back and they drew level with 23 minutes left when Conor Gethins’ shot rebounded off the upright and fellow substitute Dylan Mackenzie drilled home the rebound.

Nairn secured all three points with three minutes left when the ball rebounded off substitute Gethins and trundled over the line.

After suffering only their second league defeat of the season, Rothes manager Ross Jack said: “We got off to a terrible start by conceding a goal in the first minute.

“We had a lot of possession and dominated the first half but we just didn’t do anything with it.

“We did turn things around after half-time but we just didn’t manage the game at all.

“Nairn didn’t have to work too hard for the two goals they scored in the second half.”