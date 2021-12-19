Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Nairn County pick up first home league win of the season as Rothes falter

By Dave Edwards
December 19, 2021, 5:00 pm
Conor Gethins was on target as Nairn picked up their first home win of the season.
Conor Gethins was on target as Nairn picked up their first home win of the season.

Nairn County claimed their first home win of the Breedon Highland League campaign by coming from behind to defeat Rothes 3-2.

The Station Park side’s five previous wins this term against Keith, Huntly, Strathspey, Turriff and Deveronvale had all come away from home.

But Nairn have proved a difficult obstacle to overcome for Rothes this season, having drawn at Mackessack Park earlier in the season.

Nairn assistant manager Michael Rae said: “We drew 2-2 at their place earlier in the season but we went one better this time around in what was a pretty good game of football in which both sides created lots of chances.

“We definitely didn’t deserve to lose the game and to take four points out of six against a top side like Rothes is very pleasing.”

The home side caught Rothes cold when Ciaran Young gave Nairn County a first minute lead with a clinical six-yard finish but Rothes levelled shortly after the restart when Ryan McRitchie’s looping back-post header found the back of the net.

Former County striker Gary Kerr turned the game on its head six minutes later when his effort wrong-footed County keeper Dylan Maclean.

However, Nairn battled back and they drew level with 23 minutes left when Conor Gethins’ shot rebounded off the upright and fellow substitute Dylan Mackenzie drilled home the rebound.

Nairn secured all three points with three minutes left when the ball rebounded off substitute Gethins and trundled over the line.

After suffering only their second league defeat of the season, Rothes manager Ross Jack said: “We got off to a terrible start by conceding a goal in the first minute.

“We had a lot of possession and dominated the first half but we just didn’t do anything with it.

“We did turn things around after half-time but we just didn’t manage the game at all.

“Nairn didn’t have to work too hard for the two goals they scored in the second half.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]