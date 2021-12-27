Brora Rangers boss Craig Campbell eager to maintain momentum ahead of Formartine test

An error occurred. Please try again.

Brora Rangers boss Craig Campbell says consistency is crucial for his side as they look to end the year on a high.

The fourth-placed Cattachs face Formartine United at North Lodge Park having won their last nine league games.

But they face a difficult test in their final match of 2021 against Paul Lawson’s United, who are unbeaten in 10 in the league.

With all three of the teams above Brora in the league out of action today, the Dudgeon Park side could move up to second and only a point behind leaders Fraserburgh with a victory.

Campbell said: “Formartine are a good side, on their day they’re a match for any team in the league.

“I’ve said to the players that the league is as tight as it’s ever been.

“That means it will come down to consistency and grinding out results week to week.

“There won’t be a lot of room for error, although teams will drop points because we’ve still to play each other.

“But it will come down to consistency, we’re at the nitty gritty stage so you can’t have drops in form.”

Mackessack Park encounter on ice

A number of Monday’s matches have been called off due to a combination of the wintry weather and Covid-19.

The eagerly anticipated encounter between Rothes and Brechin City was called off on Boxing Day due to a frozen pitch, with Fort William’s visit to Forres Mechanics now also frozen off.

Strathspey Thistle against Clachnacuddin was also postponed after Seafield Park in Grantown-on-Spey failed a pitch inspection.

Fraserburgh v Nairn County at Bellslea was postponed due to Covid-19 cases in the County camp, while Buckie Thistle’s trip to Princess Royal Park to face local rivals Deveronvale was called off after Buckie suffered a similar issue.

Locos at full strength for Keith

Elsewhere, Inverurie Locos are at full strength for Keith’s visit to Harlaw Park, but the Maroons are missing Craig Reid, Connor Grant, Liam Duncan, Nizam Abdukarim, Przemyslaw Nawrocki, Liam Strachan and Luke Emmett.

Huntly are without Alex Thoirs, Liam MacDonald, Colin Charlesworth, Stuart Taylor, Bradley Manson and Angus Grant for the Christie Park clash with Turriff United.

The visitors have Ethan Smith suspended with doubts over Kyle Gordon, Owen Kinsella and Rhys Clark.

Wick Academy boss Gary Manson expects Alan Farquhar, Richard Macadie, Brandon Sinclair, Ryan Campbell, Jack Henry, Alan Hughes, Ross Allan, Jack Halliday, Joe Anderson and Liam Bain to miss their game with Lossimouth.

Ryan Stuart, Fraser Forbes, and Fergus Edwards are doubtful for the Coasters with Niall Kennedy, Ally Bellingham and Ross Elliott out.