Home Sport Football Highland League

Keith short of players for trip to Wick

By Callum Law
January 8, 2022, 6:00 am
Keith manager Craig Ewen expects a difficult encounter when they face Wick Academy
Keith manager Craig Ewen expects a difficult encounter when they face Wick Academy

Keith are down to the bare bones for their Breedon Highland League trip to face Wick Academy at Harmsworth Park.

Maroons manager Craig Ewen anticipates being without 10 players for the clash with the Scorries but is still hopeful of turning in a good display.

He said: “We’ve got a combination of Covid, injuries and suspensions.

“We’re looking at 10 players being unavailable which doesn’t leave us with an awful lot of options.

“I have tried to get a trialist or two involved, but it might have been easier if we’d been playing at home.

“Regardless of that we’ll give it our all and hopefully we can turn in a good performance. I’ve watched Wick a couple of times this season and they’re in good form.”

Scorries on the up

Wick have won six of their last seven fixtures to climb to eighth in the table.

Player-manager Gary Manson is pleased with the momentum they have built up following a stuttering start to the season.

He added: “We’re pleased with our results, we’ve taken our time to get there.

“At the start of the season there were a lot of draws and not many wins, but they’re coming thick and fast now.

“I was never in any doubt that we would pick up and start winning games and it’s pleasing now it’s happened.

Wick Academy player-manager Gary Manson
Wick Academy player-manager Gary Manson

“I don’t think there’s a massive difference but in football confidence and momentum is a massive thing.

“Once you get a few wins on the bounce confidence and momentum builds and it snowballs from there.

“But it works both ways because if you’re struggling to get a win it’s hard to break the habit.

“Then on the flip side if you have a few wins in a row it seems easier and you don’t have to think about it too much.”

