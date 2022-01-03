Wick Academy win again with Turriff United left disappointed

An error occurred. Please try again.

Wick Academy made it six wins from seven Breedon Highland League games after edging out Turriff United 3-2 in a thriller at the Haughs.

Gordon MacNab scored the winner to capture all three points, but the match wasn’t without its drama.

The Scorries’ Jack Halliday was denied a hat-trick from the spot after referee Joel Kennedy ordered the penalty to be re-taken due to a player encroaching.

Wick player-manager Gary Manson said: “It was kind of back to the wall stuff near the end, it was a wide-open game.

“I said to the boys that it could have probably finished about 7-6 or something like that with the number of good chances that we missed.

“Obviously I’m pleased with the win. There are aspects we can do bette,r but pleased with another three points.”

Disappointment for Donaldson

Meanwhile, Turriff manager Dean Donaldson was left disappointed after his side started brightly in trying to gain their first win since October.

Donaldson said: “I’m disappointed with the defensive side of our game as I think we are creating plenty chances.

“Should we have won the game? I think we probably should have, but naivety, having to play boys out of position and losing some players to Covid before the game has not helped.

“It has just been the story of our season so far but there are good signs we are improving.

“We scored a couple of goals there but conceding goals has been a problem and we need to sort that out quick.”

United make bright start

United’s Callan Gray ended the club’s five-game goal drought as he opened the scoring in the 17th minute.

However, Wick quickly equalised two minutes later through Halliday.

Halliday doubled his tally after 25 minutes after some good link-up play from Mark Macadie allowed the former to slot home from close range.

Five minutes from half-time, Halliday thought he had scored a hat-trick from the spot but was denied by referee Kennedy.

His re-take was saved by Tim Findlay as the Turriff keeper tipped the ball onto the post.

38 minutes – penalty for Wick Academy, taken by Jack Halliday, originally scored but the ref ordered a retake but the keeper saved the retake. Tufc 1 Wafc 2. — Wick Academy FC (@WickAcademyFC) January 3, 2022

Into the second 45, Turriff were rewarded for their early efforts in the 56th minute through trialist Jack McKenzie.

McKenzie took an audacious shot from outside the box with goalkeeper James More only able to parry into his net.

However, the Scorries regained their lead due to a tight-angled finish from MacNab.

With two minutes left, United’s Reece McKeown – who has signed on loan from Huntly for the rest of the season – had a brilliant chance to level the game as he went one on one with More, but the Wick keeper managed the save with an out-stretched leg.