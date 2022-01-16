Tunnel vision for Highland League leaders Fraserburgh after victory over Inverurie Locos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Tunnel vision for Highland League leaders Fraserburgh after victory over Inverurie Locos

By Callum Law
January 16, 2022, 5:00 pm
Scott Barbour celebrates scoring Fraserburgh's second goal in their victory over Inverurie Locos
Scott Barbour celebrates scoring Fraserburgh's second goal in their victory over Inverurie Locos

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie praised his side for increasing their lead at the top of the Breedon Highland League with victory over Inverurie Locos.

But the Broch boss insists they can’t get carried away despite their 2-0 win at Harlaw Park.

The Buchan side were five points clear of the second-placed Railwaymen at kick-off on Saturday, but this win means their lead is now six points with Buckie Thistle in second.

Cowie said: “We’re in the position everyone wants to be in – don’t get me wrong I’d rather be there come April.

“But if you said to every team they’d be top of the league at this time they’d all take it.

“We’ve got a lot of big games and a lot of tough games ahead.

“But everyone else has tough games as well between now and the end of the season, there will be a lot of chopping and changing at the top end.

“You can’t discount anybody and every game will be tough between now and the end of the season.

“The gap could change in a couple of weeks. We just focus on ourselves, it’s important we keep our feet on the ground.”

Clean sheets crucial

Cowie was pleased Fraserburgh managed to shut out Inverurie and added: “The key for us is keeping clean sheets.

“If we do that we’ll be OK because our firepower going forward means we will score goals.

“They (the forwards) didn’t have their best game, but they score goals and they’re always a threat.

“Defensively I thought Bryan Hay was immense and Paul Leask made four or five big saves at key moments.”

Combe and Barbour make the difference

In an absorbing first half the visitors went close with Scott Barbour having an effort blocked by a combination of Ryan Broadhurst and Andy Reid and Paul Young having an effort deflected wide.

At the other end goalkeeper Paul Leask denied Locos’ Kieran Shanks on three occasions.

First he held a snap-shot from inside the box, then he made a save at his near post after Willie West’s fresh air swipe let Shanks in down the right and finally he parried a strike from the edge of box clear after the striker jinked away from Bryan Hay and West.

The Broch took the lead in the 42nd minute with Greg Mitchell initially snuffing out Aidan Combe’s raid down the left.

But when the full-back tried to pass to Reid, Barbour intercepted and teed up Combe to finish from close range.

Aidan Combe puts Fraserburgh ahead against Inverurie Locos

Just after the opener Leask made a brave block to thwart Neil Gauld before West blocked Sam Burnett’s follow-up and before the half was out Fraserburgh’s Sean Butcher clipped the top of the crossbar with a header.

After the break clear-cut chances were harder to come by, but Inverurie kept probing in search of an equaliser while Fraserburgh looked a threat on the break.

Locos were reduced to 10 men on 71 minutes with Jamie Michie receiving a second yellow card from referee Robin Taylor for a sliding challenge on Paul Young.

Despite Inverurie pressure in the closing stages Barbour secured victory in the third minute of stoppage time.

He flicked the ball past Ryan Broadhurst to race through on goal before rounding Reid and finishing from a tight angle.

Inverurie drop to fifth in the table, seven points behind Fraserburgh having played two games more.

Locos boss frustrated with goal gift

Manager Richard Hastings said: “We’re obviously disappointed, it was a hard fought game which we expected.

“We’re really disappointed to give them a goal – I’m sure they’d be honest enough to say it was a gift on our behalf.

“It wasn’t as much of a footballing game as I wanted it to be. When we were able to get the ball down we looked more comfortable and more of a threat.

“We know how Fraserburgh play, they’re very direct and good at that. It was important for us not to get drawn into that and at times we maybe did.

“I’ve never given up on anything in my life and we have to take the positives from the game.

Inverurie’s Jamie Michie, third from left, receives a red card from referee Robin Taylor during their game against Fraserburgh

“Will Fraserburgh go the rest of the season unbeaten? Maybe they will, but there’s a good chance they won’t.

“There’s everything to play for and dog will eat dog in the top seven.”

On the dismissal of Michie he added: “It’s two yellows and all you want is the same type of things to get reprimanded.

“There was a moment earlier in the game that was a far worse moment and a card wasn’t brandished.

“It’s two soft yellows and I think for the second one Jamie slipped, there was no intent.

“I never want to blame results on the officials, if we’d taken our chances I wouldn’t have been talking about it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]