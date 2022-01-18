Clach boss Jordan MacDonald pleased to keep Caley Thistle loanees

An error occurred. Please try again.

Clachnacuddin manager Jordan MacDonald is thrilled loanees Harry Nicolson and Robbie Thompson will be remaining at Grant Street Park.

The Inverness Caley Thistle duo have had their loans extended until the end of the season.

Defender Nicolson and midfielder Thompson impressed for the Lilywhites during first half of the campaign along with Lewis Nicolson, who has been recalled by the Caley Jags.

MacDonald said: “We’re delighted to extend Harry and Robbie’s loans, they’ve pretty much been mainstays for us since they came.

“Robbie plays number 10 and I think anyone that’s played with Robbie will tell you how much they enjoy it.

“He’s only 17, technically he’s very good and we’re pleased to have him with us.

“We got Robbie and Lewis together to start with and then we got the opportunity to take Harry as well and they’ve been massive parts of us sitting where we are in the table.

“Harry’s come in having not played a lot of football and he’s got better and better with every game and both Harry and Robbie were excellent again on Saturday.

“The Highland League is a test for them, but their application, desire and attitude to work hard has been absolutely spot on.

“They’ve been excellent and they’re excellent around the dressing room and are well liked in the dressing room.

“That side of it is very pleasing because sometimes you don’t know what you’re going to get with loan players.

“But we can have no complaints whatsoever about the attitude of Harry, Robbie and Lewis when he was here.

“We would like to thank Caley Thistle for letting us have the lads because they’re good players and we really appreciate the help we’re getting from Caley Thistle.”

Praise for Nicolson on return to Caley Thistle

Lewis Nicolson – who can play at left-back, but was also used as a left winger by Clach – has been involved in Caley Thistle’s last three matchday squads since being recalled.

MacDonald added: “It’s all Lewis’ own hard work and ability which means he’s been involved with the first-team.

“He’s one of the nicest lads you’ll ever meet and he’s a very good player.

“Everyone involved at Clach is delighted for him with the progress he’s made.

“Lewis has got a very bright future ahead of him and it’s brilliant for him, we wish him all the very best.”

Boss happy with squad

MacDonald doesn’t anticipate too much transfer business being done at Grant Street Park in the next couple of weeks.

He is pleased with the players at his disposal and believes the Lilywhites have a good blend of youth and experience.

MacDonald said: “You never say never when it comes to bringing players in, but we’re not in any rush.

“We think we’ve got what we need. Our young players have got a lot of credit for our performances this season.

“But we’ve got Martin Callum, Ryan Mackintosh, Scott Morrison, (and) Blair Lawrie – who came in on Saturday for his first start in a while and was excellent.

“These guys deserve a lot of praise as well, because we need their experience and they’ve been brilliant.

“The young players deserve the praise they’ve had, but the more experienced players shouldn’t be forgotten because they’ve been outstanding.”

Departures at Glebe Park

Elsewhere in the Breedon Highland League, Jack Milne and Lyall Booth have left Brechin City.

Midfielder Milne has been recalled by parent club Aberdeen, having scored two goals in 13 appearances for the Hedgemen.

Defender Booth – who also played for Buckie Thistle this term – departs following the expiry of his contract, having made eight appearances.