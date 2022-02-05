Inverurie’s Kieran Shanks has twin targets for the rest of the season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kieran Shanks has twin targets for the remainder of the season – to be north football’s top scorer and help Inverurie Locos finish as high as possible in the Breedon Highland League.

The Railwaymen, who are fourth in the table, take on fifth-placed Brora Rangers at Dudgeon Park.

Across all competitions Shanks has netted 22 goals this term – a tally which is second only to Fraserburgh’s Scott Barbour who has 23.

But the 19-year-old striker doesn’t intend to rest on his laurels.

Shanks said: “I am happy with my return, but I still feel I should have had more because I started off the season slow.

“Hopefully between now and the end of the season I can keep firing.

“I didn’t set a target for goals at the start of the season, I just want to take every chance I can.

“Scott Barbour is one ahead of me in all competitions and there are a few ahead of me in the league.

“But I’m aiming to keep scoring and I’ll try to be top scorer at the end of the season, that would be a great achievement for me.”

Inverurie are currently eight points behind table-toppers Fraserburgh, but the Garioch side have played two games more.

Although it’s unlikely they will win the title this season, Shanks still wants to finish the campaign strongly.

He added: “Anything can happen in football and teams can have a run of bad form.

“We’ve just got to keep going one game at a time and see how many points we can put on the board.

“We’re in a decent position and we’ll aim to finish as high up the table as we can.”

Brora not giving in

Meanwhile, Jordan MacRae admits Brora’s hopes of retaining the title are out of their hands – but that doesn’t mean they’ll be giving up the chase.

The Cattachs are nine points off the pace and the striker said: “We’re just looking to finish as high as possible in the league and we’re still in the League Cup as well.

“We’ll go about our business quietly, try to keep winning as much as we can and see where that takes us because it’s out of our hands now.

“On our day I still feel we’re one of the better teams in the league and can beat anyone.

“We’ve still got to play a lot of the teams around us so hopefully we can do well in these games.”

Brora’s last outing was a damaging defeat to Brechin City a fortnight ago.

MacRae added: “They were hungrier than us on the day if I’m being honest.

“It’s down to each individual to be up for it which probably makes it more frustrating for the management team to see some of us weren’t hungry enough.

“We pride ourselves on wanting things more than other teams.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, leaders Fraserburgh tackle Strathspey Thistle at Seafield Park with work commitments meaning Lewis Davidson is absent for the Broch.

Ewan Neil and Michael MacCallum are out for the Grantown Jags, but Jake Thompson returns.

Forres Mechanics are without Stuart Knight and have doubts about Paul Brindle, Callum Johnston and Joe Gauld for the visit of third-placed Brechin City to Mosset Park, but Graham Fraser is free of suspension.

Formartine United face Wick Acaademy at North Lodge. The visitors travel without Alan Farquhar, Danny Mackay, Joe Anderson, Ryan Campbell and Sean Campbell.

Turriff United’s Owen Kinsella, Keir Smith and Kyle Gordon are all doubtful for Keith’s visit to the Haughs.

Michael Selfridge, Przemyslaw Nawrocki, Craig Reid, Tom Andrews, Connor Grant and Liam Duncan are all missing for the Maroons.

Fort William have Connor Moore back in contention for their meeting with Huntly at Christie Park, but Alexander White has left the Lochaber side.

Angus Grant, Stuart Taylor, Bradley Manson, Alex Thoirs and Colin Charlesworth are still missing for the Black and Golds.

Lossiemouth have a full squad available to play Deveronvale at Grant Park.