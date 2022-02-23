Highland League Cup: Brora in goalkeeper hunt ahead of Brechin clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Highland League Cup: Brora in goalkeeper hunt ahead of Brechin clash

By Callum Law
February 23, 2022, 6:00 am
Brora Rangers manager Craig Campbell is trying to bring in a goalkeeper for their Highland League Cup tie against Brechin
Brora Rangers manager Craig Campbell is trying to bring in a goalkeeper for their Highland League Cup tie against Brechin

It will be a patched-up Brora Rangers who tackle Brechin City in the quarter-final of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

The Cattachs make the trip to Glebe Park missing a number of key players, including both goalkeepers.

The Dudgeon Park side bolstered their squad yesterday by signing 18-year-old defender Ben Williamson on loan from Ross County until the end of the season.

Manager Craig Campbell said: “Andrew Macrae, Josh Meekings, John Pickles, Tom Kelly and Joe Malin are out.

“Ruardhri Nicol is cup-tied so we’ve got a bit of a goalkeeping dilemma at the moment.

“We’ve spoken to a few people and we’re trying to get someone in on an emergency loan.

“But it’s just about trying to get it over the line in time and keeping everyone happy.

“Since Sunday I don’t think I’ve been off my phone for more than 10 minutes trying to sort things out.

“I’ve said to the boys for a long time that we need everyone in the squad and situations like this show why.

“We’ll still have a strong enough team on the park to get a result.”

Final defeat is motivation

Brora reached the North of Scotland Cup final earlier this season, but lost to Rothes.
Campbell says that’s motivation for their League Cup campaign.

He added: “Nobody likes losing in a cup final and until you win another trophy it’s something that stays with you.

“We’ll be looking to try to put on a positive performance to get into a semi-final.

“But it’s a difficult tie and Brechin are similar to ourselves and will be looking to win silverware so it’s got the makings of a good game.”

City seek silverware

Brechin boss Andy Kirk is determined to try to deliver silverware as the rebuild of the Hedgemen continues.

The Angus club dropped from the Championship to the Breedon Highland League in the space of four seasons.

Kirk said: “It would be fantastic to try to get to the final and win something, particularly given where the club was.

“It’s been a great achievement to get to where we are now and that’s credit to everyone at the club: players, staff, people behind the scenes.

Brechin manager Andy Kirk is aiming to progress in the Highland League Cup

“Everyone has worked extremely hard to get the club to this point.

“Some of the results have been disappointing and we would love to be challenging to win the league, but it’s still mathematically possible.

“And we can’t look past where we were in the summer to where we are now.

“We know what’s happened to Brechin and we want to bring some nicer days back and winning a cup would do that.”

