Highland League Cup: Brora in goalkeeper hunt ahead of Brechin clash

It will be a patched-up Brora Rangers who tackle Brechin City in the quarter-final of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

The Cattachs make the trip to Glebe Park missing a number of key players, including both goalkeepers.

The Dudgeon Park side bolstered their squad yesterday by signing 18-year-old defender Ben Williamson on loan from Ross County until the end of the season.

Manager Craig Campbell said: “Andrew Macrae, Josh Meekings, John Pickles, Tom Kelly and Joe Malin are out.

“Ruardhri Nicol is cup-tied so we’ve got a bit of a goalkeeping dilemma at the moment.

“We’ve spoken to a few people and we’re trying to get someone in on an emergency loan.

“But it’s just about trying to get it over the line in time and keeping everyone happy.

“Since Sunday I don’t think I’ve been off my phone for more than 10 minutes trying to sort things out.

“I’ve said to the boys for a long time that we need everyone in the squad and situations like this show why.

“We’ll still have a strong enough team on the park to get a result.”

Final defeat is motivation

Brora reached the North of Scotland Cup final earlier this season, but lost to Rothes.

Campbell says that’s motivation for their League Cup campaign.

He added: “Nobody likes losing in a cup final and until you win another trophy it’s something that stays with you.

“We’ll be looking to try to put on a positive performance to get into a semi-final.

“But it’s a difficult tie and Brechin are similar to ourselves and will be looking to win silverware so it’s got the makings of a good game.”

City seek silverware

Brechin boss Andy Kirk is determined to try to deliver silverware as the rebuild of the Hedgemen continues.

The Angus club dropped from the Championship to the Breedon Highland League in the space of four seasons.

Kirk said: “It would be fantastic to try to get to the final and win something, particularly given where the club was.

“It’s been a great achievement to get to where we are now and that’s credit to everyone at the club: players, staff, people behind the scenes.

“Everyone has worked extremely hard to get the club to this point.

“Some of the results have been disappointing and we would love to be challenging to win the league, but it’s still mathematically possible.

“And we can’t look past where we were in the summer to where we are now.

“We know what’s happened to Brechin and we want to bring some nicer days back and winning a cup would do that.”