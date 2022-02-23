Highland League Cup: Rothes v Fraserburgh postponed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup tie between Rothes and Fraserburgh has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The Speysiders – who are cup holders – had been due to meet the Breedon Highland League leaders in the quarter-final of the competition.

However, Mackessack Park remains waterlogged as a result of recent wet weather and the tie has now been arranged for Wednesday March 2.

That means the Broch’s scheduled league game with Formartine United next Tuesday will now also have to be rearranged.