Cameron Lisle looks to kick on after Nairn County move

By Callum Law
March 2, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 2, 2022, 11:55 am
Cameron Lisle, left, has joined Nairn County from Strathspey Thistle
For Cameron Lisle the lure of Nairn County was too much to turn down.

The 23-year-old wing-back joined the Wee County from Strathspey Thistle last week and scored on his debut against Wick Academy on Saturday.

Lisle, who is set to face Fort William in the Breedon Highland League tonight, said: “I’d been at Strathspey five years and speaking to the guys at Nairn about what they wanted to do trying to push for top six and things like that, it appealed to me.

“They’ve got some talented players and I thought it was a good chance for me.

“If I can settle in now, get playing between now and the end of the season, that sets me up for next season.

“By doing it now, it gives both myself and Nairn the chance to prepare for next season as well, which is a good thing.

“It was difficult to leave Strathspey, but I think the timing was right.

“I felt I’d been there a long time and sometimes change is good and hopefully I can kick on and it can be a good move for Nairn and myself.”

Fort William remain eight points adrift at the bottom of the Highland League table.

Fort William manager Shadab Iftikhar.

But manager Shadab Iftikhar is remaining upbeat about their survival prospects.

He added: “Everyone has to remember that it’s new players and the squad was always going to struggle early on.

“Hopefully we are over that and our performance on Saturday (in a 2-1 defeat to Clach) deserved more than what we got.

“If we can maintain that until the end of the season, then I think we’ll be ok.”

