Highland League: Success on the road for Deveronvale and Rothes

Deveronvale picked up their first away win in the Breedon Highland League since September thanks to a 4-2 success against Keith at Kynoch Park.

The Maroons, who had lost four on the spin, fell behind inside two minutes when Matt Jamieson slotted home from eight yards.

Keith were awarded a penalty after 15 minutes but Michael Ironside’s shot was saved by Sean McIntosh.

Vale doubled their advantage when Dane Ballard raced clear and slotted home after 21 minutes before Keith reduced the deficit when Przemyslaw Nawrocki headed home a Michael Selfridge cross.

The visitors extended their lead through a superb strike from Max Stewart 10 minutes into the second period before Dane Ballard made it 4-1.

Nawrocki pulled one back for the hosts soon after but Vale left with all three points.

Keith head to Formartine United on Saturday, while Deveronvale are at Bellslea to take on title contenders Fraserburgh.

Rothes respond to early concession

Elsewhere, Rothes recovered from an early setback to defeat Turriff United 3-1 at The Haughs.

Turriff, beaten 2-1 by Strathspey Thistle at the weekend, made the perfect start when they took the lead with only two minutes on the clock.

Rory Brown’s initial penalty kick was saved but Rothes goalkeeper Sean McCarthy was adjudged to have been off his line and Brown made no mistake when the kick was retaken.

Rothes, who had won five of their previous six league games, restored parity in the 14th minute through Ryan McRitchie.

Goals from Allen Mackenzie in the 22nd minute and Craig Cormack after 35 minutes put Ross Jack’s side 3-1 up at the interval.

The visitors ended the match with 10 men after goalscorer McRitchie was sent off with 10 minutes to go.

Turriff United 1-3 Rothes

McRitchie, Mackenzie and Cormack goals secure the points 🍊🟠⚫️ #MonTheSpeysiders pic.twitter.com/hG7xBsy0D2 — Rothes FC (@RothesFC) March 16, 2022

Next up for Turriff is the visit of fellow strugglers Fort William to The Haughs on Saturday, while Rothes host Forres Mechanics.