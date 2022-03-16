Highland League: Success on the road for Deveronvale and Rothes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Highland League: Success on the road for Deveronvale and Rothes

By Danny Law
March 16, 2022, 10:05 pm
Dane Ballard was on the scoresheet for Deveronvale.
Deveronvale picked up their first away win in the Breedon Highland League since September thanks to a 4-2 success against Keith at Kynoch Park.

The Maroons, who had lost four on the spin, fell behind inside two minutes when Matt Jamieson slotted home from eight yards.

Keith were awarded a penalty after 15 minutes but Michael Ironside’s shot was saved by Sean McIntosh.

Vale doubled their advantage when Dane Ballard raced clear and slotted home after 21 minutes before Keith reduced the deficit when Przemyslaw Nawrocki headed home a Michael Selfridge cross.

The visitors extended their lead through a superb strike from Max Stewart 10 minutes into the second period before Dane Ballard made it 4-1.

Craig Stewart’s men have now won two games on the bounce. 

Nawrocki pulled one back for the hosts soon after but Vale left with all three points.

Keith head to Formartine United on Saturday, while Deveronvale are at Bellslea to take on title contenders Fraserburgh.

Rothes respond to early concession

Elsewhere, Rothes recovered from an early setback to defeat Turriff United 3-1 at The Haughs.

Turriff, beaten 2-1 by Strathspey Thistle at the weekend, made the perfect start when they took the lead with only two minutes on the clock.

Rory Brown’s initial penalty kick was saved but Rothes goalkeeper Sean McCarthy was adjudged to have been off his line and Brown made no mistake when the kick was retaken.

Rothes, who had won five of their previous six league games, restored parity in the 14th minute through Ryan McRitchie.

Goals from Allen Mackenzie in the 22nd minute and Craig Cormack after 35 minutes put Ross Jack’s side 3-1 up at the interval.

The visitors ended the match with 10 men after goalscorer McRitchie was sent off with 10 minutes to go.

Next up for Turriff is the visit of fellow strugglers Fort William to The Haughs on Saturday, while Rothes host Forres Mechanics.

