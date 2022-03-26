Brechin defeat Brora to remain on tails of Highland League’s top two

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brechin City kept up the pressure on the Breedon Highland League’s top two with a 2-1 win over Brora Rangers.

The Hedgemen triumphed at Glebe Park courtesy of goals from David Cox and Michael Cruickshank, although Dale Gillespie’s late penalty made the Angus outfit sweat late on.

Despite winning Andy Kirk’s side remain four points behind leaders Fraserburgh and three adrift of second-placed Buckie Thistle having played a game more than both.

Insipid opening

Despite it being third versus fourth the game started at a relatively pedestrian pace.

The first glimmer of an opening arrived in the 18th minute with David Cox setting up Garry Wood inside the area, but John Pickles made a terrific block to repel the shot.

Midway through the first period it was Brechin who took the lead with the help of some good fortune.

Wood tried to wriggle away from Colin Williamson on the right side of the area but took a heavy touch, Mark Nicolson came across to clear, but blasted the ball against Williamson and it rebounded perfectly for Cox to finish from close range.

Despite taking the lead the Hedgemen didn’t kick on and struggled to carve out more openings in the first half despite having more of the ball.

Brora’s only opening in the first 45 minutes came just before the interval when Dale Gillespie’s intelligent pass found Tony Dingwall on the right side of the area.

City goalkeeper Iain Ross saved the initial shot and when Dingwall tried to force home the loose ball Jamie Bain cleared off the line.

Hedgmen double lead

But just two minutes after the restart Brechin increased their advantage.

Half-time sub Marc Scott and Cox combined on the right with the latter’s cross to the back post headed home by Cruickshank.

Falling two behind prompted Cattachs boss Craig Campbell to send on Jordan MacRae and shortly after his introduction the striker fired wide from 20 yards.

Ali Sutherland and Andrew Macrae were brought on soon after, but there was no instant change to the pattern of the contest. Although Sutherland wasn’t far away with a strike from the edge of the box on 65 minutes.

In the 69th minute Brora came closer with Nicolson’s header from Gillespie’s corner cleared off the line by Cruickshank.

The Cattachs did keep knocking at the door and seven minutes later Sutherland played in Macrae, but Ross was quickly off his line to narrow the angle and block the shot.

Just as it looked like the game was petering out referee Stewart Luke awarded Brora a penalty in the 90th minute when Ross clipped Macrae.

Gillespie found the bottom left corner from 12 yards, but Brechin managed to see out stoppage time.