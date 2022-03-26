Brechin defeat Brora to remain on tails of Highland League’s top two

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Brechin defeat Brora to remain on tails of Highland League’s top two

By Callum Law
March 26, 2022, 4:52 pm
Brora's Gregor MacDonald, left, battles for possession with Seth Patrick of Brechin
Brora's Gregor MacDonald, left, battles for possession with Seth Patrick of Brechin

Brechin City kept up the pressure on the Breedon Highland League’s top two with a 2-1 win over Brora Rangers.

The Hedgemen triumphed at Glebe Park courtesy of goals from David Cox and Michael Cruickshank, although Dale Gillespie’s late penalty made the Angus outfit sweat late on.

Despite winning Andy Kirk’s side remain four points behind leaders Fraserburgh and three adrift of second-placed Buckie Thistle having played a game more than both.

Insipid opening

Despite it being third versus fourth the game started at a relatively pedestrian pace.

The first glimmer of an opening arrived in the 18th minute with David Cox setting up Garry Wood inside the area, but John Pickles made a terrific block to repel the shot.

Midway through the first period it was Brechin who took the lead with the help of some good fortune.

Wood tried to wriggle away from Colin Williamson on the right side of the area but took a heavy touch, Mark Nicolson came across to clear, but blasted the ball against Williamson and it rebounded perfectly for Cox to finish from close range.

Brechin’s players celebrate David Cox’s goal against Brora

Despite taking the lead the Hedgemen didn’t kick on and struggled to carve out more openings in the first half despite having more of the ball.

Brora’s only opening in the first 45 minutes came just before the interval when Dale Gillespie’s intelligent pass found Tony Dingwall on the right side of the area.

City goalkeeper Iain Ross saved the initial shot and when Dingwall tried to force home the loose ball Jamie Bain cleared off the line.

Hedgmen double lead

But just two minutes after the restart Brechin increased their advantage.

Half-time sub Marc Scott and Cox combined on the right with the latter’s cross to the back post headed home by Cruickshank.

Falling two behind prompted Cattachs boss Craig Campbell to send on Jordan MacRae and shortly after his introduction the striker fired wide from 20 yards.

Ewan Loudon of Brechin, left, battles with Dale Gillespie of Brora

Ali Sutherland and Andrew Macrae were brought on soon after, but there was no instant change to the pattern of the contest. Although Sutherland wasn’t far away with a strike from the edge of the box on 65 minutes.

In the 69th minute Brora came closer with Nicolson’s header from Gillespie’s corner cleared off the line by Cruickshank.

The Cattachs did keep knocking at the door and seven minutes later Sutherland played in Macrae, but Ross was quickly off his line to narrow the angle and block the shot.

Just as it looked like the game was petering out referee Stewart Luke awarded Brora a penalty in the 90th minute when Ross clipped Macrae.

Gillespie found the bottom left corner from 12 yards, but Brechin managed to see out stoppage time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal